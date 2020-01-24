Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Trump to add more names on Zimbabwe sanctions list

by Staff reporter
52 secs ago | Views
The United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee has called for a review of the sanctions regime on Zimbabwe, with a call for more names to be added to the sanctions list to deter human rights abuses.

Senators Jim Risch (R-Idaho), the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Chris Coons (D-Delaware), a member of the Subcommittee on Africa and Global Health Policy, sent a letter Wednesday to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo requesting that the U.S. Department of the Treasury update the list of sanctioned persons in Zimbabwe.

The senators called for a "balance of new designations with appropriate removals" which they said would "incentivise changes in behaviour" by government agents.

"While the United States has been the top provider of humanitarian and development aid to meet the needs of Zimbabwe's people, the government of Zimbabwe has implemented a misinformation campaign blaming the country's woes on targeted sanctions programs implemented by the United States," the two senators said.

"It is important that the United States communicate to the people of Zimbabwe that our sanctions programmes are aimed at deterring human rights abuses, public corruption, the undermining of democratic processes or institutions, and political repression in Zimbabwe. They are not aimed at the Zimbabwean people.

"Given the developments in Zimbabwe over the last two years, we urge you to consider enhancing the tools at your disposal, including the use of targeted sanctions, to incentivise changes in behaviour by the government of Zimbabwe.

"An update to the list of the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons list should incorporate a balance of new designations with appropriate removals."

The United States sanctions have been in place since 2003, first imposed by President George Bush. The sanctions took the form of an arms embargo, hundreds of designated names who are banned from travel to the United States and are subject of an asset freeze as well as state entities which were seen as facilitators of the undermining of the rule of law and looting of state resources for personal or political gain.

While the targeted sanctions have been in place, the U.S. has continued to invest in humanitarian and development aid for Zimbabwe, spending more than US$2 billion over the last 10 years.

The government of Zimbabwe blames the sanctions for the poor performance of the economy, but the United States maintains that poor economic policies, abuse of state institutions by the ruling elite and a lack of respect for the constitution have brought the country to its knees.

An announcement on the sanctions extension is expected in late February or early March.

Source - zimlive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa says 'Zimbabwe now a threat to SADC's peace and stability'

10 secs ago | 0 Views

Zifa's Warriors coach headache

1 min ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe thrash Canada to make plate semis

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Analysis of Zambezi Gas v NR Barber (Pvt) Limited & Anor judgment No SC 3/20

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Civil servants accept 140% pay hike, seek more

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimra targets US$ charging businesses to raise dollars

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Mzembi party dealt body blow

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Top cop shoots reveller

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from liberalised EU market under new agreement

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimra surpasses revenue target by 24,65%

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Chamisa's MDC in solidarity rally for 'Chief' Ndiweni

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Chombo trial yet to kick-off 2 years after arrest, NPA blames police

8 mins ago | 2 Views

When a company falls out with its CEO: Lessons from SA's Old Mutual

9 mins ago | 3 Views

Residents, council face off over $1,8bn budget

9 mins ago | 7 Views

Pressure piles on State to drop charges against anti-Mnangagwa activists

10 mins ago | 8 Views

Court reverses police boss directive

10 mins ago | 12 Views

EU bemoans slow pace of Zimbabwe reforms

10 mins ago | 6 Views

Warrior Admiral Muskwe moves a step up

11 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe seize Test match control

11 mins ago | 9 Views

'Zimbabweans must brace for more hardships'

12 mins ago | 9 Views

Chamisa ally evicted from rented house

12 mins ago | 10 Views

Sally Mugabe Hospital gets US$2,7m equipment boost

12 mins ago | 7 Views

Let's not turn Zimbabwe into a vending nightmare

13 mins ago | 7 Views

Where is our promised listening President?

13 mins ago | 13 Views

ZIMSEC grade inflation: A disgraceful and shameful national cancer

14 mins ago | 32 Views

POLAD members to globe-trot calling for sanctions removal

19 mins ago | 31 Views

Outdoor movie for Bulawayo lovers

20 mins ago | 27 Views

Unemployed teachers swindled in jobs scam

20 mins ago | 33 Views

Zimta urges teachers to report for work

20 mins ago | 36 Views

Lupane State University guard 'from a broad' steals 53 solar panels

21 mins ago | 52 Views

UK firm acquires 70% of Hwange coal project

23 mins ago | 36 Views

Varsity fees back to $15 000

24 mins ago | 38 Views

Chiwenga's wife 'bashes' maid

24 mins ago | 62 Views

Sandy joins Amapiano bandwagon

24 mins ago | 17 Views

Sadc confronts US over Zimbabwe sanctions

25 mins ago | 22 Views

Zimbabwe Cabinet to go paperless

25 mins ago | 25 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira ordered to pay 7-year debt

26 mins ago | 32 Views

Chiyangwa, Omega Sibanda ban lifted

26 mins ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe to recruit 200 prosecutors to fight graft

27 mins ago | 14 Views

Home Affairs, ZRP gears for computerisation

27 mins ago | 19 Views

'Unqualified' Chunga confirms Chapungu move

27 mins ago | 31 Views

Mnangagwa's POLAD a game changer, says Obert Gutu

28 mins ago | 39 Views

Sadc exposes US sanctions renewal plot

28 mins ago | 16 Views

Universities in fresh bid to hike fees

2 hrs ago | 895 Views

WALPE pushes for women training and educational programme on the electoral law and reforms

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Man in trouble for possession of articles to commit crime

3 hrs ago | 747 Views

‘Lift sanction and the engage on reforms’ insist SADC - nonsense, sanctions cannot tramp good governance

11 hrs ago | 1571 Views

Masarira blasts ministry of health over coronavirus

11 hrs ago | 1382 Views

Bogus CIO operatives rob command agriculture farmer at gunpoint

11 hrs ago | 1379 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days