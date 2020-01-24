Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Mnangagwa's cop disarmed by a half-dressed man

by Staff reporter
18 secs ago | Views
AN unidentified man is seen in this video disarming a police officer in Harare's CBD recently in what appeared to an everyday rough-and-tumble between cops and touts.

The police officer is seen in the video below losing his button stick to the tout before he gathered his courage and reclaiming it.

The shirtless tout goes on to pick up stones threatening to smash the police officer with the members of the public pleading for to have the cop from harm.

Watch the video below.



Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Chiwenga arm-twisting Judiciary'

16 mins ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa escalate fight

16 mins ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa's cabinet letting country down big time

18 mins ago | 16 Views

How many Justices Dube-Banda does Zimbabwe have?

18 mins ago | 27 Views

Chamisa says 'Zimbabwe now a threat to SADC's peace and stability'

19 mins ago | 20 Views

Trump to add more names on Zimbabwe sanctions list

20 mins ago | 39 Views

Zifa's Warriors coach headache

20 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe thrash Canada to make plate semis

21 mins ago | 8 Views

Analysis of Zambezi Gas v NR Barber (Pvt) Limited & Anor judgment No SC 3/20

22 mins ago | 10 Views

Civil servants accept 140% pay hike, seek more

22 mins ago | 35 Views

Zimra targets US$ charging businesses to raise dollars

23 mins ago | 12 Views

Mzembi party dealt body blow

24 mins ago | 29 Views

Top cop shoots reveller

24 mins ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from liberalised EU market under new agreement

25 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimra surpasses revenue target by 24,65%

26 mins ago | 9 Views

Chamisa's MDC in solidarity rally for 'Chief' Ndiweni

26 mins ago | 22 Views

Chombo trial yet to kick-off 2 years after arrest, NPA blames police

27 mins ago | 9 Views

When a company falls out with its CEO: Lessons from SA's Old Mutual

28 mins ago | 15 Views

Residents, council face off over $1,8bn budget

28 mins ago | 15 Views

Pressure piles on State to drop charges against anti-Mnangagwa activists

29 mins ago | 20 Views

Court reverses police boss directive

29 mins ago | 40 Views

EU bemoans slow pace of Zimbabwe reforms

30 mins ago | 12 Views

Warrior Admiral Muskwe moves a step up

30 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe seize Test match control

30 mins ago | 16 Views

'Zimbabweans must brace for more hardships'

31 mins ago | 31 Views

Chamisa ally evicted from rented house

31 mins ago | 28 Views

Sally Mugabe Hospital gets US$2,7m equipment boost

31 mins ago | 19 Views

Let's not turn Zimbabwe into a vending nightmare

32 mins ago | 12 Views

Where is our promised listening President?

32 mins ago | 24 Views

ZIMSEC grade inflation: A disgraceful and shameful national cancer

33 mins ago | 54 Views

POLAD members to globe-trot calling for sanctions removal

38 mins ago | 54 Views

Outdoor movie for Bulawayo lovers

39 mins ago | 48 Views

Unemployed teachers swindled in jobs scam

39 mins ago | 60 Views

Zimta urges teachers to report for work

39 mins ago | 73 Views

Lupane State University guard 'from a broad' steals 53 solar panels

40 mins ago | 84 Views

UK firm acquires 70% of Hwange coal project

42 mins ago | 65 Views

Varsity fees back to $15 000

43 mins ago | 63 Views

Chiwenga's wife 'bashes' maid

43 mins ago | 112 Views

Sandy joins Amapiano bandwagon

43 mins ago | 33 Views

Sadc confronts US over Zimbabwe sanctions

44 mins ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe Cabinet to go paperless

44 mins ago | 48 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira ordered to pay 7-year debt

45 mins ago | 58 Views

Chiyangwa, Omega Sibanda ban lifted

45 mins ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe to recruit 200 prosecutors to fight graft

46 mins ago | 24 Views

Home Affairs, ZRP gears for computerisation

46 mins ago | 31 Views

'Unqualified' Chunga confirms Chapungu move

46 mins ago | 68 Views

Mnangagwa's POLAD a game changer, says Obert Gutu

47 mins ago | 76 Views

Sadc exposes US sanctions renewal plot

47 mins ago | 38 Views

Universities in fresh bid to hike fees

3 hrs ago | 980 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days