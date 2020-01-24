Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

GMB stocks depleted

by Staf reporter
11 secs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE's hunger situation has escalated to unsustainable levels as the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) stocks have depleted.

The chairman of the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe Tafadzwa Musarara told Business Times that there is need to import maize to avert hunger.

"Though the country is facing some mealie meal shortages, millers have begun importation of grain into the country with a number of wagons of imported already in Harare and Bulawayo," Musarara said.

"We have taken this measure as part of our solutions to minimise hunger in the country as there are no significant stocks at the Grain Marketing Board."

Musarara said the total tonnage of imported maize will be unveiled on Friday. The current maize meal shortages have been blamed on the Industry and Commerce ministry which failed to register some millers for the maize subsidy, resulting in millers withholding their stocks to avoid losses.

The shortage of maize meal is one of the major causes of inflation as the staple food pushes the consumer price index.

Government scrapped maize subsidies at the start of December, but reintroduced it after a public outcry over high prices. This has not helped the crisis as the maize meal shortages persist. National Foods, which is the country's biggest grain miller, said it has continued to provide the market with grain from their own stocks.

"We have utilised most of our own stocks to supply the market under the grain subsidy programme. The government will later give us back the maize we have used because there are stocks at GMB," NatFoods recently said.

The gazetted price of the roller meal is $50, which is seen as affordable for the public. In most high density suburbs roller meal is sold at ZWL$75 (cash) per 10kg and ZWL$110 EcoCash.

Business Times observed that many retail shops did not have roller meal. The registered millers include National Foods Limited (NFL) and Blue Ribbon Foods, which were allocated 28,000 tonnes and 10,000 respectively, out of the 40,000 which the government has availed to millers.

GMB public relations officer Joseph Katete said the government has stepped up the importation programme with some wagons of cereals already in the capital.

He asked for questions in writing. However, he had not responded to the written questions by the time the newspaper went to print.

Roller meal taskforce chairperson Denford Mutashu said the opening up of the country's borders will help to contain mealie meal prices.

"We hope that the importation of maize meal by those with free funds is expected to stabilise the mealie meal situation as the product will be flooded on the market," Mutashu said.

The shortage of maize meal comes as a United Nations agency recently said that nearly 8m, or half of the population is not getting enough to eat.

The World Food Programme plans to double the number of Zimbabweans that it assists, up to 4.1m, but will require over US$200m in the first half of 2020.

Zimbabwe, once Africa's breadbasket has been hit hard by three consecutive years of drought. This has left the economy on the edge as it also battles foreign currency shortages and power outages.

Source - Business Times

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Fastjet expands Zimbabwe network

13 mins ago | 29 Views

Zimbabweans turn to cheap makeshift schools

15 mins ago | 41 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's cop disarmed by a half-dressed man

17 mins ago | 94 Views

'Chiwenga arm-twisting Judiciary'

32 mins ago | 90 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa escalate fight

33 mins ago | 129 Views

Mnangagwa's cabinet letting country down big time

34 mins ago | 39 Views

How many Justices Dube-Banda does Zimbabwe have?

34 mins ago | 73 Views

Chamisa says 'Zimbabwe now a threat to SADC's peace and stability'

35 mins ago | 43 Views

Trump to add more names on Zimbabwe sanctions list

36 mins ago | 107 Views

Zifa's Warriors coach headache

37 mins ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe thrash Canada to make plate semis

37 mins ago | 18 Views

Analysis of Zambezi Gas v NR Barber (Pvt) Limited & Anor judgment No SC 3/20

38 mins ago | 24 Views

Civil servants accept 140% pay hike, seek more

39 mins ago | 75 Views

Zimra targets US$ charging businesses to raise dollars

39 mins ago | 38 Views

Mzembi party dealt body blow

40 mins ago | 62 Views

Top cop shoots reveller

41 mins ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from liberalised EU market under new agreement

41 mins ago | 24 Views

Zimra surpasses revenue target by 24,65%

42 mins ago | 19 Views

Chamisa's MDC in solidarity rally for 'Chief' Ndiweni

42 mins ago | 40 Views

Chombo trial yet to kick-off 2 years after arrest, NPA blames police

43 mins ago | 21 Views

When a company falls out with its CEO: Lessons from SA's Old Mutual

44 mins ago | 25 Views

Residents, council face off over $1,8bn budget

45 mins ago | 23 Views

Pressure piles on State to drop charges against anti-Mnangagwa activists

45 mins ago | 37 Views

Court reverses police boss directive

45 mins ago | 78 Views

EU bemoans slow pace of Zimbabwe reforms

46 mins ago | 24 Views

Warrior Admiral Muskwe moves a step up

46 mins ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe seize Test match control

47 mins ago | 24 Views

'Zimbabweans must brace for more hardships'

47 mins ago | 46 Views

Chamisa ally evicted from rented house

47 mins ago | 50 Views

Sally Mugabe Hospital gets US$2,7m equipment boost

48 mins ago | 25 Views

Let's not turn Zimbabwe into a vending nightmare

48 mins ago | 21 Views

Where is our promised listening President?

48 mins ago | 31 Views

ZIMSEC grade inflation: A disgraceful and shameful national cancer

49 mins ago | 74 Views

POLAD members to globe-trot calling for sanctions removal

54 mins ago | 62 Views

Outdoor movie for Bulawayo lovers

55 mins ago | 71 Views

Unemployed teachers swindled in jobs scam

55 mins ago | 76 Views

Zimta urges teachers to report for work

56 mins ago | 89 Views

Lupane State University guard 'from a broad' steals 53 solar panels

57 mins ago | 105 Views

UK firm acquires 70% of Hwange coal project

59 mins ago | 88 Views

Varsity fees back to $15 000

59 mins ago | 88 Views

Chiwenga's wife 'bashes' maid

59 mins ago | 155 Views

Sandy joins Amapiano bandwagon

60 mins ago | 45 Views

Sadc confronts US over Zimbabwe sanctions

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Zimbabwe Cabinet to go paperless

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira ordered to pay 7-year debt

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Chiyangwa, Omega Sibanda ban lifted

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe to recruit 200 prosecutors to fight graft

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Home Affairs, ZRP gears for computerisation

1 hr ago | 40 Views

'Unqualified' Chunga confirms Chapungu move

1 hr ago | 96 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days