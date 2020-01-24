Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe's hard-pressed war vets demand more

by Staf reporter
15 secs ago | Views
Veterans of Zimbabwe's liberation struggle have asked government to review their monthly pensions in line with the poverty datum line and the rising cost of living.

The economy is beset by rising inflation which economists estimate at over 500% and foreign currency shortages which have pushed up prices of basic commodities.

This comes at a time salaries have not been rising in response to prices which are trekking northwards.

Appearing before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Defence, Home Affairs and Security Services, Defence and War Veterans Affairs permanent secretary Mark Marongwe said payments to war veterans have been decimated by rising inflation.

"Our monthly payments have been eroded by inflation and we are asking for government to increase the payments as it has done to members of the defence forces," Marongwe said.

The portfolio committee is chaired by Umzingwane legislator Levi Mayiiholme (Zanu PF MP) and is carrying an outreach programme gathering evidence from the public on the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Bill.

Marongwe said the depreciating local currency has seen war veterans earning less than US$30 per month.

Since the introduction of the interbank market February I, the local unit has been on a free-fall against the greenback to ZWL$17 per dollar from ZWL$2.5 when the interbank market began operations in February.

Its depreciation has also been fuelled by lack of confidence afterthe government in June outlawed the multi-currency regime, credited with taming hyperinflation.

War veterans' leader Andy Mhlanga told the committee the war veterans have been left out when government adjusted salaries for the civil service.

"The matter of war veterans salary increment has been on the table for a long time and the money we are earning is about ZWL$650, which is less than US$30 per month and that money does not help us to take care of our needs.

We are struggling and our lives are miserable," Mhlanga said. Freedom fighters want the pensions to be pegged at the salary of a serving army major who earns up to ZWL$1,500 per month.

Marongwe said he had been asked by war veterans to follow up with Treasury as the constituency was being buffeted by the economic meltdown.

"The war veteran's monthly pensions have not been reviewed for a long time and we feel that it needs to be increased in line with the increment to the public service members," he said.

Marongwe claimed that Zimbabwe's war veterans were poorly paid compared to their counterparts in the region, especially South Africa.

The request by Marongwe for a review in the payout to war veterans comes when the government has offered a salary increment for all the civil servants to cushion them against recent price increases and cost of living.

Zimbabwe has around 35,000 war veterans and Marongwe told the committee that the youngest war veteran or war collaborator would, therefore, be around 55 to 60 years now.

"Our pensions review tribunal has consulted relevant authorities and agreed on the policy of indexing war veterans' pensions to the grade of a Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) warrant officer, so that whenever their salaries are reviewed, the war veterans' pensions are also reviewed," Marongwe said.

"Currently, the pension of registered war veterans is ZWL$650 and that of ex-detainees is pegged at ZWL$617 and the amount we are receiving is too little for us to survive and efforts are being made to lobby for a reasonable and meaningful increase and hence the ministry is proposing for an increase of the pensions from that of a retired warrant officer to that of a retired ZNA major."

He also told the committee that there will also be need to increase school fees assistance for children of war veterans which currently ranges from ZWL$2,000 to ZWL$4,000 per term and is bench-marked against the most expensive government owned school, Prince Edward.

"We are currently investigating the possibilities of increasing school fees benefits so that they match the current demands in the country where many boarding schools are now charging fees in excess of $6 000 to $8 000 per term and war veterans are now required to raise money to top up school fees," Marongwe said.

In 1997, war veterans were awarded a then staggering $50 000 pay off by the government.

Source - Business Times

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zesa in showdown with coal producers

39 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimra misses Mthuli Ncube's tax condition

1 min ago | 2 Views

GMB stocks depleted

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Fastjet expands Zimbabwe network

16 mins ago | 34 Views

Zimbabweans turn to cheap makeshift schools

18 mins ago | 48 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's cop disarmed by a half-dressed man

20 mins ago | 115 Views

'Chiwenga arm-twisting Judiciary'

35 mins ago | 99 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa escalate fight

36 mins ago | 157 Views

Mnangagwa's cabinet letting country down big time

37 mins ago | 43 Views

How many Justices Dube-Banda does Zimbabwe have?

37 mins ago | 79 Views

Chamisa says 'Zimbabwe now a threat to SADC's peace and stability'

38 mins ago | 47 Views

Trump to add more names on Zimbabwe sanctions list

39 mins ago | 126 Views

Zifa's Warriors coach headache

40 mins ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe thrash Canada to make plate semis

40 mins ago | 18 Views

Analysis of Zambezi Gas v NR Barber (Pvt) Limited & Anor judgment No SC 3/20

41 mins ago | 24 Views

Civil servants accept 140% pay hike, seek more

42 mins ago | 83 Views

Zimra targets US$ charging businesses to raise dollars

42 mins ago | 42 Views

Mzembi party dealt body blow

43 mins ago | 71 Views

Top cop shoots reveller

44 mins ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from liberalised EU market under new agreement

44 mins ago | 26 Views

Zimra surpasses revenue target by 24,65%

45 mins ago | 19 Views

Chamisa's MDC in solidarity rally for 'Chief' Ndiweni

45 mins ago | 43 Views

Chombo trial yet to kick-off 2 years after arrest, NPA blames police

46 mins ago | 23 Views

When a company falls out with its CEO: Lessons from SA's Old Mutual

47 mins ago | 25 Views

Residents, council face off over $1,8bn budget

48 mins ago | 24 Views

Pressure piles on State to drop charges against anti-Mnangagwa activists

48 mins ago | 37 Views

Court reverses police boss directive

48 mins ago | 87 Views

EU bemoans slow pace of Zimbabwe reforms

49 mins ago | 25 Views

Warrior Admiral Muskwe moves a step up

49 mins ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwe seize Test match control

50 mins ago | 24 Views

'Zimbabweans must brace for more hardships'

50 mins ago | 49 Views

Chamisa ally evicted from rented house

50 mins ago | 52 Views

Sally Mugabe Hospital gets US$2,7m equipment boost

51 mins ago | 28 Views

Let's not turn Zimbabwe into a vending nightmare

51 mins ago | 23 Views

Where is our promised listening President?

51 mins ago | 31 Views

ZIMSEC grade inflation: A disgraceful and shameful national cancer

52 mins ago | 75 Views

POLAD members to globe-trot calling for sanctions removal

57 mins ago | 66 Views

Outdoor movie for Bulawayo lovers

58 mins ago | 76 Views

Unemployed teachers swindled in jobs scam

58 mins ago | 79 Views

Zimta urges teachers to report for work

59 mins ago | 91 Views

Lupane State University guard 'from a broad' steals 53 solar panels

60 mins ago | 110 Views

UK firm acquires 70% of Hwange coal project

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Varsity fees back to $15 000

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Chiwenga's wife 'bashes' maid

1 hr ago | 161 Views

Sandy joins Amapiano bandwagon

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Sadc confronts US over Zimbabwe sanctions

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe Cabinet to go paperless

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira ordered to pay 7-year debt

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Chiyangwa, Omega Sibanda ban lifted

1 hr ago | 45 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days