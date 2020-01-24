Chiwenga tours Kanyemba projects

News / National

by Staff reporter

VICE President General Constantino Chiwenga (Retired) who is accompanied by government officials this Thursday toured Kanyemba, Mbire district to assess and tour projects in the area.The visit comes after the area has been designated a special economic zone for tourism, trade and agriculture.Some of the projects being implemented by Kanyemba people include the pontoon landing area, Chapoto rural health centre, kanyemba aerodrome, Mariga primary school and sites where land for irrigation has been cleared.The projects are set to assist the country to attract the much needed foreign direct investment and the Kanyemba community in terms of food security and bring to an end the issue of travelling long distances to access health care and education.More to follow....