Mnangagwa church interface on this Saturday

LEADER of Mugodhi Apostolic Church, Bishop Washington Mugodhi has urged church members to attend the interface with President Emmerson Mnangagwa this Saturday at the National Sports Stadium.Christians from more than one hundred denominations that are part of the newly formed Zimbabwe Inter-Denominational Council of Churches whose patron is bishop Nehemiah Mutendi will have an opportunity to interface with country's president.In an interview this Wednesday ahead of the interface meeting in Harare, Bishop Mugodhi said the gathering comes at a time when the church is enjoying cordial relations with the country's leadership that values peaceful co-existence as opposed to violence.Church members from all denominations are being encouraged to attend.