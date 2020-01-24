Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ministry of youth human resources manager jailed

by Simbarashe Sithole Sithole/Tarisai Mudahondo
3 hrs ago | Views
A 46-YEAR-OLD Ministry of youth human resources manager was sentenced to 20 days imprisonment by Bindura provincial magistrate Tinashe Ndokera yesterday for transporting gold ore in Bindura.

Godfrey Mashoko (46) of house number 5076 Glenorah B, Harare pleaded guilty to the charge and was lucky to escape jail after the magistrate suspended the jail term on condition he pays $600 fine.

Prosecutor Tariro Janhi told the court that on Monday and proceeded to Kitsiyatota mining area in Bindura and carried 80kilograms of ore in his Toyota Regis registration number ACY-2867 and left the mine.

He was intercepted by the police who were on patrol and he failed to produce a licence leading to his arrest.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chiwenga suffering from monster he created - Law expert

18 mins ago | 106 Views

Jonathan Moyo predicts another Zimbabwe coup next month

48 mins ago | 330 Views

WATCH: Ramaphosa tells Donald Trump to keep his America

59 mins ago | 411 Views

We are still holding unto the receipts hoping for a miracle

3 hrs ago | 864 Views

The wrong resurrection

3 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Not doing well at O-Level is not the end of the world

3 hrs ago | 486 Views

Mnangagwa church interface on this Saturday

3 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Chiwenga tours Kanyemba projects

3 hrs ago | 1119 Views

Zimbabwe back to 2008 era, says MDC

3 hrs ago | 680 Views

Zimbabwe's hard-pressed war vets demand more

3 hrs ago | 815 Views

Zesa in showdown with coal producers

3 hrs ago | 392 Views

Zimra misses Mthuli Ncube's tax condition

3 hrs ago | 859 Views

GMB stocks depleted

4 hrs ago | 494 Views

Fastjet expands Zimbabwe network

4 hrs ago | 392 Views

Zimbabweans turn to cheap makeshift schools

4 hrs ago | 443 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's cop disarmed by a half-dressed man

4 hrs ago | 1222 Views

'Chiwenga arm-twisting Judiciary'

4 hrs ago | 877 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa escalate fight

4 hrs ago | 1427 Views

Mnangagwa's cabinet letting country down big time

4 hrs ago | 262 Views

How many Justices Dube-Banda does Zimbabwe have?

4 hrs ago | 435 Views

Chamisa says 'Zimbabwe now a threat to SADC's peace and stability'

4 hrs ago | 377 Views

Trump to add more names on Zimbabwe sanctions list

4 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Zifa's Warriors coach headache

4 hrs ago | 217 Views

Civil servants accept 140% pay hike, seek more

4 hrs ago | 587 Views

Zimra targets US$ charging businesses to raise dollars

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Mzembi party dealt body blow

4 hrs ago | 424 Views

Top cop shoots reveller

4 hrs ago | 460 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from liberalised EU market under new agreement

4 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zimra surpasses revenue target by 24,65%

4 hrs ago | 53 Views

Chamisa's MDC in solidarity rally for 'Chief' Ndiweni

4 hrs ago | 246 Views

Chombo trial yet to kick-off 2 years after arrest, NPA blames police

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

When a company falls out with its CEO: Lessons from SA's Old Mutual

4 hrs ago | 140 Views

Pressure piles on State to drop charges against anti-Mnangagwa activists

4 hrs ago | 133 Views

Court reverses police boss directive

4 hrs ago | 441 Views

EU bemoans slow pace of Zimbabwe reforms

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Warrior Admiral Muskwe moves a step up

4 hrs ago | 140 Views

'Zimbabweans must brace for more hardships'

4 hrs ago | 233 Views

Chamisa ally evicted from rented house

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

Sally Mugabe Hospital gets US$2,7m equipment boost

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

Let's not turn Zimbabwe into a vending nightmare

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

Where is our promised listening President?

4 hrs ago | 160 Views

ZIMSEC grade inflation: A disgraceful and shameful national cancer

4 hrs ago | 528 Views

POLAD members to globe-trot calling for sanctions removal

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

Outdoor movie for Bulawayo lovers

4 hrs ago | 191 Views

Unemployed teachers swindled in jobs scam

4 hrs ago | 202 Views

Zimta urges teachers to report for work

4 hrs ago | 197 Views

Lupane State University guard 'from a broad' steals 53 solar panels

4 hrs ago | 239 Views

UK firm acquires 70% of Hwange coal project

4 hrs ago | 199 Views

Varsity fees back to $15 000

4 hrs ago | 326 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days