Ministry of youth human resources manager jailed

A 46-YEAR-OLD Ministry of youth human resources manager was sentenced to 20 days imprisonment by Bindura provincial magistrate Tinashe Ndokera yesterday for transporting gold ore in Bindura.Godfrey Mashoko (46) of house number 5076 Glenorah B, Harare pleaded guilty to the charge and was lucky to escape jail after the magistrate suspended the jail term on condition he pays $600 fine.Prosecutor Tariro Janhi told the court that on Monday and proceeded to Kitsiyatota mining area in Bindura and carried 80kilograms of ore in his Toyota Regis registration number ACY-2867 and left the mine.He was intercepted by the police who were on patrol and he failed to produce a licence leading to his arrest.