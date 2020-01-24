Latest News Editor's Choice


Jonathan Moyo predicts another Zimbabwe coup next month

by Staff reporter
24 mins ago
FORMER Cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo has sensationally declared that Zimbabwe will be plunged into bloodshed.

Writing on the microblogging website Twitter, Moyo said, "For keen students of Zimbabwean history, this February is threatening to replace November as the month of momentous events!"




Zimbabwe's strongman, Robert Mugabe, bowed to pressure and resigned on November 21, 2017 in a military-backed coup, ending an increasingly tyrannical rule that saw millions leave Zimbabwe to escape repression and economic ruin.

The coup had been in the making for months but Mugabe was blind "to reality at that time," said Ibbo Mandaza, one of the intellectuals who served in Mugabe's government after independence.

Shortly after tanks rolled into the streets of Harare in a show of force, one of Mugabe's allies who sought shelter at the leader's house, was former education and information minister Jonathan Moyo.

Generals seized power days after Mugabe fired his vice president and there were mass street protests over concern Mugabe was positioning his wife Grace to succeed him.

From the moment it began -- with an army spokesman in military fatigues sitting at a TV desk insisting that he was not announcing a military takeover -- Zimbabwe's political crisis did not play out like any ordinary coup. Indeed, its leaders were at pains to insist it was not a coup at all.

There were no street curfews, no violent crackdowns, no appointment of a military junta to take control of the levers of power.

Instead, the man whom the military supposedly wrestled from power was shown casually chatting with his captors, while protesters have posed for selfies with soldiers.

Source - Byo24News

