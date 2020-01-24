Chiwenga suffering from monster he created - Law expert

News / National

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is facing the music for two decades of corruption and the bastardisation of the judiciary by the Zanu-PF elite, a law expert has said.Chiwenga, through his lawyers, this week filed a complaint of misconduct against Judge President Justice George Chiweshe for leaking a judgement in a case pitting him against his estranged wife Marry.Marry wanted the court to compel Chiwenga to release their three children to her custody.The judgement that was granted in Mary's favour was leaked to the press before it was handed down and Chiwenga accuses Chiweshe of influencing the judgement and leaking it.Law expert and former MDC founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai's advisor Alex Magaisa said Chiwenga was suffering from a monster her helped create."Over the last two decades we have warned against the bastardisation of state institutions. But authors of this bastardisation were blinded by their myopia. They did not appreciate that when you corrupt institutions, you also leave yourself vulnerable."So now you have a Vice President, a senior member of the Executive on a collision course against the Judge President, a senior member of the judiciary. It's unseemly and scandalous. The President cannot sit back and watch as his deputy scandalises the court," said Magaisa."Three years ago, Chiwenga and allies relied on Chiweshe to issue an order to sanitise the coup. The military deployment had taken place without then President Mugabe's orders. No doubt that it was unconstitutional. Yet Chiweshe said it was. Chiwenga has no problem with that."