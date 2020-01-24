Kamambo courts Chiyangwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) has taken the first step in ending a long-running feud with former president Philip Chiyangwa which was threatening to destroy local football.Chiyangwa, who was president between December 2015 and December 2018, has been involved in a nasty war with his successor Felton Kamambo.Accusations and counter accusations are now flying all over the place resulting in some unsavoury implications for the local game.At the weekend, a Zifa delegation of Kamambo, acting vice president Philemon Machana, lawyer Chenaimoyo Gumiro and CEO Joseph Mamutse were barred from taking part at the Cosafa Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Johannesburg, South Africa.Chiyangwa is the Cosafa president and was accused by Zifa of benefiting after the regional football body paid him "excessive" allowances between 2018 and 2019.Cosafa responded by notifying Zifa not to attend the weekend's AGM as Zimbabwe was not in good standing in terms of affiliation fees and an unpaid loan. This is one of the many tiffs between the two warring parties.Speaking in Harare yesterday, Kamambo appeared to be appealing for a truce when he lifted a "suspension" imposed on Chiyangwa and Omega Sibanda by Zifa last year.Zifa had suspended the duo accusing them of infiltrating the Warriors camp thereby causing chaos at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt."We are the big brothers of football in Zimbabwe and he (Chiyangwa) is the big brother of football in Cosafa," he said.