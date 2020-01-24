Confusion over Chombo's prosecution

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE State was yesterday slammed for failing to access a policy document from Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission which is material for the prosecution of ex-minister Ignatius Chombo in a case he is accused of illegally facilitating the sale of a government house in Mutare to ex-Zanu PF legislator Fred Kanzama.Chombo, who is jointly charged with former valuations and estate management director Lazarus Chimba, appeared before Harare regional magistrate Hosea Mujaya yesterday.He was represented by Tungamirai Muganhiri.Mujaya fumed at the State for failing to access the document since the matter was brought before the court in July last year."Why is it proving so difficult for the State to get that document from Zaac yet is a sister department. I will not allow a long remand for this matter and the State is given two weeks to February 14 to get it and provide a trial date," Mujaya said.This was after prosecutor Varaidzo Huni had indicated that Chombo's matter had been handled by many investigating officers, making it difficult to trace progress in accessing the required document."The challenge is that there is no coordination from the investigating officers who have constantly been changed. I will try and liaise with the current one to make an effort," Huni said.Allegations are that sometime in 2000, Joyce Munamati, who was acting provincial registrar for Manicaland, and Kanzama were involved in a relationship, which resulted in the two having a son, but they were not staying together.It is alleged that during the same period, Munamati then occupied the government house, which was reserved for provincial registrars for Manicaland Province.On March 1, 2000, Munamati then signed a lease agreement which was entered into between her and Chombo's ministry at Mutare Provincial Public Works for the occupation of the said house.