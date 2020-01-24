Latest News Editor's Choice


Shiri sued over car hiring fees

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
AGRICULTURE minister Perrance Shiri is facing a US$25 000 lawsuit at the High Court after his ministry allegedly failed to pay money for car hiring services offered by Easy Go (Private) Limited, a subsidiary of CMED (Private) Limited.

The parties yesterday appeared before High Court judge Tawanda Chitapi for a pre-trial conference, following the summons filed by the firm.

"Sometime in 2014 and 2015, plaintiff (Easy Go) and defendant (Agriculture minister in his official capacity) entered into an agreement in terms of which plaintiff hired out vehicles to the defendant. Plaintiff fulfilled its obligations in terms of the agreement by providing the car hire services to the defendant.

"Defendant breached the agreement by paying part of the amount leaving a balance in the sum of US$25 788,81. Defendant is liable to pay the plaintiff a total amount of US$25 788,81 being the amount outstanding arising from car hire services which were rendered to the defendant by the plaintiff," the court was told.

Easy Go further told the court that despite demand, the ministry had failed to pay the whole amount.

Among some of the issues part of the pre-trial conference were on whether the parties entered into a motor vehicle hire agreement and whether the ministry breached the said agreement.

The other issue was on, "Whether or not the defendant is liable to the plaintiff in the sum of US$25 788,81 being the outstanding amount for the motor vehicle services rendered to the defendant".



