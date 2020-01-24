3 family members die in house fire

News / National

by Staff reporter

Three family members from Bulawayo's Morningside suburb were on Wednesday night burnt to death after their house was gutted by fire.A 55-year-old woman, her 13-year-old niece and nine-year-old nephew died on the spot following the inferno.The incident occurred after 9pm.It is not clear what caused the fire.The family of the deceased on Thursday morning dismissed social media claims that the inferno was caused by a gas explosion.More to follow...