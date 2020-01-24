Zimbabweans not involved in the death of SA police captain

News / National

by Dr Masimba Mavaza

IN February 2018 in the Eastern Cape province six police officers were killed in a raid at a police station by over ten South African thugs. seven suspects accused of killing South African police were shot dead in a gunfight at a church. The thugs just showed up at a police station and they started shooting officers and went away with guns and money. There was no foreigner involved in this raid.

10 firearms and a police van. These thugs I must repeat they were South Africans.

Around 57 people are murdered in South Africa every day, and about four police officers are killed in the line of duty every week in South Africa.

murder of police officials and attributing the high levels of such killings largely to the fact that they were being killed because they were corrupt, consorted or were involved with criminals. This was subsequently denied by the Deputy President's office.

The police reacted and caught up with the thugs at a church. Seven thugs were killed when they engaged in a shoot out. Ten suspects were also arrested at the church in Nyanga village, while others escaped.National police commissioner Khehla John Sitole told a crowd outside the church that the police were determined to bring the alleged police attackers to justice ."We made a decision that this is not going to happen in South Africa, however all the suspects were South Africans. The police station was raided by the South Africans not even a single foreigner was part of the thugs,according to African outlet News24.Mr Sitole said police had confiscated firearms stolen in the police station raid and were still hunting other suspects that fled the church shoot-out.Dozens of police are killed each year in South Africa and ninety five percent of the robbers are South Africans.In the police station raid An off-duty soldier was shot as the assailants fled, and the bodies of two other officers, taken hostage, were later found shot "execution style", according to a government statement in 2018.The authorities said that the motives for the police raid were unknown, but that the gang was believed to have robbed a cash machine shortly before the attack, and then stolePeople on social media have been sharing their dismay at the attack of a Police Captain by thugs who turned out to be Zimbabweans allegedly. The robbers were surprised by non uniformed officers during a robbery. One Praymore Dube was alleged to have shot the poor Captain in the head. This incident infuriated the South Africans who took to the streets looting shops belonging to foreigners and demanding that the foreigners be deported for such a murder.It should be noted that An attack to the law enforcement institutions is an attack to the safety and security of communities. There is no excuse whatsoever for attacking police officers.People will live in fear. If they can attack the people meant to protect the community‚ who can protect the people. Who will they turn to?"The Captain's issue is just an excuse to punish the foreigners. The South Africans are itching for a fight with foreigners hence to be worked up by such an incident.South Africa has a notably high rate of murders, assaults, rapes and other violent crimes, compared to most countries. Crime researcher Eldred de Klerk concluded that poverty and poor service delivery directly impact crime levels, while disparities between rich and poor are also to blame. Statistics indicate that crime affects mainly poorer South Africans.The a South Africans have been the worst enemies of themselves.There have been numerous press reports on the manipulation of crime statistics that have highlighted the existence of incentives not to record violent crime. Nonetheless, murder statistics are considered accurate. In the 2016/17 year, the rate of murders increased to 52 a day, with 19,016 murders recorded between April 2016 to March 2017 of this figure over a hundred were police officers dying in the line of duty. In 2017 a South African was more likely to be murdered than die in a car crash. In September 2019, Nigerian president boycotts Africa Economy Summit in Cape Town because of the riots against foreigners that left many dead.The country has one of the highest rates of rape in the world, with some 65,000 rapes and other sexual assaults reported for the year ending in March 2018 or 127.6 per 100,000 people in the country. The incidence of rape has led to the country being referred to as the "rape capital of the world".One in three of the 4,000 women questioned by the Community of Information, Empowerment and Transparency said they had been raped in the past year. More than 25% of South African men questioned in a survey published by the Medical Research Council (MRC) in June 2009 admitted to rape; of those, nearly half said they had raped more than one person.Three out of four of those who had admitted rape indicated that they had attacked for the first time during their teenage years. South Africa has amongst the highest incidences of child and baby rape in the world.Violent crimes in South Africa are commonly committed by South Africans while foreigners are left in Fraud and forgery cases.The murder of a policeman is not taken seriously, the politicians in Parliament, in contrast to overseas, never discuss the matter in Parliament or call a parliamentary meeting – they just plain ignore it. It's not important to them [politicians]. ...It's sad that police deaths don't even reach the front page of the newspapers. The nation only gets shaken if the perpetrator is a foreigner.From the above it would appear to be obvious that police members are angry, and justifiably so, that their colleagues continue to be killed and are specific targets of attack. They consider themselves to be "forgotten" or "neglected" victims; that the authorities and, in particular, their own organisation do not care about their safety and security and fail to do anything concrete about the situation. In their view, the overall perception is that the South African Police Service (SAPS) appear to be reluctant to do anything. This feeling was further compounded when during the political campaigning in the lead up to the national elections in 1999, the then Deputy President, Thabo Mbeki, at a rally in the Western Cape, was reported in the media as having made a remark concerning theA Minnaar Institute for Human Rights & Criminal Justice Studies Technikon Southern AfricaHowever, the damage was done and members of the SAPS, including representatives of the two police unions, the South African Police Union (SAPU) and the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (POPCRU), were extremely indignant about these purported remarks and insinuations. Even though this remark was made in 1999 it still rings loud bells in the ears of the South African masses.South Africa only looked into why the attacks on and killing of police members have continued at such high levels and also investigating what could be done to protect the members of the police service, not only in their work environment but also off-duty and in their homes, from attack and murder.In essence this was the first official and public recognition that members of the police could be considered as "victims" as opposed to merely having to accept injuries or death as an acceptable risk in the normal execution of daily work or as a "target".Even as South Africa mourns their slain Captain the killers have always been South Africans. The blowing of this case out of proportion shows the deep routed failures of the South African immigration system.in an effort to better understand why police officials continued to be killed in South Africa, as well as to formulate and recommend preventative, interventionist and protective strategies and measures to reduce the number being killed every year South Africa has to stop blaming foreigners and come up with measures which are to protect and bring sanity in the police work.There has to be a way which deals with their motive/s in killing a police official; and the other dealing not only with perpetrators' perceptions around the actual murder and their modus operandi, but also the development of an offender profile.SAPS Crime Information Analysis Centre (CIAC), Pretoria/Medical Board of SAPS, Pretoria; Directorate state that over two thousand police officers are killed on duty in slightly over five years. SAPS Crime Information Analysis Centre (CIAC), Pretoria/ Medical Board of SAPS, Pretoria; Directorate for Police Safety, Division: Crime Prevention, SAPS, PretoriaVictim profile stated thatIn terms of the victim profile by rank the largest proportion of murdered members for the period belonged to the rank of constable and sergeant (both approximately 35% of the total number killed), with that of inspector just below 10%. These ranks represent all the non-commissioned officer ranks and, in fact, make up just more than 80% of all police murders. This imbalance can be explained as follows: A constable is the first rank a recruit attains once he or she has passed the initial training. A constable is usually tasked with active duties, placing him or her in direct contact with the lawless within a community.Obviously these rank groups, representing the largest groupings of rank and file members, would of necessity be in the firing line, seeing that they are active in investigations, and following up of information, while they are also involved in crime prevention operations and the apprehending of suspects. It would then follow that very few of the management cadres were killed. What the victim analysis also indicated was that those being killed were largely uniformed members and not members of specialised units, whose members were in fact the ones receiving the additional specialised and SWAT training.Therefore a logical conclusion would be that specialised training should be extended not only to new recruits but also to members operating at grassroots level and performing basic policing duties. With this record it becomes baffling as to how South Africa could blame Zimbabweans for the criminal activities. It should be realised that South Africa has golden medals in crime. This has nothing to do with the foreigners.South Africa is the number One crime haven on earth. In actual fact the Zimbabwean criminals arrested for the murder of the police Captain are not what Zimbabwe is. Zimbabweans are generally peace loving and they always shun violence.Yes there are some Zimbabweans who have done all in their power to embarrass the flag. These are the few criminals who actually fled Zimbabwe fleeing from their criminal activities.It is surely wrong to heap all crimes on Zimbabweans. Zimbabweans went to South Africa when the South Africans had already taken the poll position in Crime.While we condemn the murder of the senior officer in South Africa we frown at the barbaric way the accused persons and innocent Zimbabweans are being treated in South Africa. South Africa must use its judicial system not the eye for an eye syndrome it makes the world blind. Out of thousands of officers killed in South Africa only one was killed by a foreigner.Vazet2000@yahoo.co.uk