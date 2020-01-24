Zapu Council of elders member Beven Senda laid to rest

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Zapu member of the council of elders Beven Senda was laid to rest at Athlone cemetery in Bulawayo on Thursday.

Senda died on January 23 in Bulawayo at the age of 72.spokesperson Iphithule Maphosa said Senda went to Siwazi, Wanezi and Matopo Mission."He did not write Form 4 as he was prevented for having protested against being fed on beans that were not properly cooked . Wrote the following year. That seemed to be the beginning of his political activism," he said."He worked for a long time in the health sector including under Bulawayo City Council. Has been a an active member of Zapu staring from branch upwards."Maphosa said Senda 's last structure was the Council of Elders at Gwabalanda Luveve."He served in the 2015/16 Congress Planning Committee, Health Subcommittee providing first Aid, and enduring hygienic operations of the Congress. Dedicated , fearless, soft spoken who went door to door talking about the situation in the country. An unflinching Christian. 6 children, 15 grand children and.2 great grandchildren," Maphosa said."He leaves widow, children, grand and great grandchildren."