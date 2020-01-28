Latest News Editor's Choice


PHOTO: Chamisa meets Mutsvangwa in South Africa?

by Mandla Ndlovu
A photo of MDC leader Nelson Chamisa posing with President Emmerson Mnangagwa's special advisor Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa has surfaced on social media.

The picture which has been alleged to have been shot at an unknown location in South Africa shows Chamisa and Mutsvangwa stating with some identified persons.

The senior leadership of the MDC  have been mum on the circumstances that led to the photo being taken.

Mutsvangwa is on the key brains behind the November 2017 coup that toppled the late President Robert Mugabe.

During the coup, he coordinated the implementing of the Northgate declaration, an agreement that detailed the intelligence operation which involved members of the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation who are based in South Africa.




