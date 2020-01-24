ZAA unveils global partner as 2020 plans are announced

News / National

by Agencies

Zimbabwe Achievers Awards International (ZAA) have announced their programme of events for 2020, ahead of what promises to be a busy year for the global awards brand starting with the hugely anticipated ZAA 10th Anniversary celebrations, set for their maiden home bow, under the ZimThrive Homecoming initiative in April.The ZAA brand will host six editions of the prestigious awards show alongside other projects throughout the year and also announced a global partnership with life assurance firm ZororoPhumulani as global partners for the global editions namely, ZAA USA, ZAA UK, ZAA Canada, ZAA Australia and ZAA South Africa."This year we will be breaking new ground with our packed programme starting with our 10th Anniversary celebrations set to be held in Zimbabwe for the first time on the 10th of April in Victoria Falls, where we will be celebrating the achievements and contributions of our people around the world who continue to make strides in their various fields," ZAA founder and Chairman Conrad Mwanza said."Later that month we will be rolling out our regular annual programming for the global editions with ZAA South Africa edition taking place on the 25th of April followed by the UK edition. We are also excited to announce our pleasure at partnering with ZororoPhumulani Funeral Services who have continued to support our initiatives as we celebrate and uplift each other." The global partnership signed at ZororoPhumalani's Johannesburg HQ on the 30th January 2020 comes on the back of the recent launch of the firm's WorldWide Funeral Plan (WWFP) powered by Doves, which is aimed at providing funeral services and repatriation packages for diaspora communities."We are happy to once again partner with ZAA and play a part in recognising notable achievements and the various contributions of the people as we firmly believe in progress and the life changing power of collaboration. Over the years we have noted the achievements of many individuals and organisations and we are more than glad to put our weight behind ZAA in the 2020 global editions as well as offering peace of mind to people in territories around the world through our various services and packaged, particularly the WWF for our diasporans," said Mr Edwin Anderson, the ZororoPhumulani CEO.The 10th Anniversary event will see ZAA awarding various people who have had a positive global impact int their special homecoming event, before the 6th edition of ZAA SA takes place on the 27th April in South Africa, with nominations for the event now open on www.zimachievers.com In the following month ZAA will host their flagship event the ZAA UK on 30th May 2020 and last month they held the 2019 winners reception at the Zimbabwe Embassy in London where His Excellency Ambassador Christian Katsande hosted the winners and ZAA Alumni at Zimbabwe House for a networking session.The 5th ZAA USA and 2nd Canada edition will be next up on the calendar, with the latter expected to rise to the occasion again after their inaugural edition in 2019 surpassed expectations.The Australian edition of ZAA will wrap up the annual program with their 4th edition and nomination is now open for all editions and can be accessed on www.zimachievers.com ZAA was founded in 2010 by Conrad Mwanza in a bid to recognize the achievements and celebrate the stories of various Zimbabweans and friends of Zimbabwe around the world and has grown from strength to strength and become an anticipated fixture on the social calendar with the awards bringing together much of the country's talent home and abroad in a unique movement.