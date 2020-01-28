Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Panic grips Zimbabwe after Botswana records Corona Virus

by Staff Reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe has plunged into panic after reports of an outbreak of the deadly Corona Virus in Botswana.

The virus, that has been traced to the China, has killed more than 100 people most of them in the Asian country.

There is no vaccine for the virus so far.

According to a statement by the Botswana government, the first case of the virus was recorded at the Sir Seretse Khama International Airport.

"Botswana registered its first ever suspected case of Corona Virus on the 30th of January 2020. The suspected case was registered at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport upon arrival of a passenger using Ethiopian Airways from China," read the statement.

"The suspected case is still under isolation at Block 8 clinic and investigations are on going.

The Botswana government said it continues to monitor the situation closely in consultation with the World Health Organisation.

There are serious fears that the virus could wipe out a significant amount of Zimbabwe's population if it spreads to the troubled nations.

Faced with an economic collapse that has seen the the collapse of services including health, Zimbabwe is not prepared to deal with the Corona Virus.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MDC National Executive makes momentous resolutions

2 hrs ago | 642 Views

Is the new dispensation keen on devolution?

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

ZAA unveils global partner as 2020 plans are announced

6 hrs ago | 482 Views

PHOTO: Chamisa meets Mutsvangwa in South Africa?

7 hrs ago | 6810 Views

Zimbabwean entrepreneur invents open-sourced technology to improve access to education in Africa

7 hrs ago | 657 Views

Unscrupulous SA security companies abusing Zimbabweans

8 hrs ago | 1862 Views

'Trump to add new names to sanctions list' - splendid, please add Chamisa Mthuli Ncube!

8 hrs ago | 3371 Views

'MDC 2020 Agenda will not lift sanction' - more significantly, will not end rigged elections

8 hrs ago | 322 Views

Sikhala's court case to split the party

8 hrs ago | 2021 Views

Zapu Council of elders member Beven Senda laid to rest

10 hrs ago | 935 Views

ZITF prepares for 2020 trade show case

10 hrs ago | 439 Views

Zimbabweans not involved in the death of SA police captain

11 hrs ago | 5451 Views

3 family members die in house fire

21 hrs ago | 3848 Views

Judge blasts lawyer for exposing Chiwenga

21 hrs ago | 7706 Views

Man jailed over Mnangagwa insult

21 hrs ago | 3670 Views

Shiri sued over car hiring fees

21 hrs ago | 2389 Views

Confusion over Chombo's prosecution

21 hrs ago | 1989 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF proposes upward review of food relief

21 hrs ago | 1708 Views

Town Secretary arrested

21 hrs ago | 2608 Views

Cop killing machete gang denied bail

21 hrs ago | 782 Views

Kamambo courts Chiyangwa

21 hrs ago | 1316 Views

Chamisa flies to SA to confer with Mbeki, Ramaphosa

21 hrs ago | 2489 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days