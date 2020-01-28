Panic grips Zimbabwe after Botswana records Corona Virus

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Zimbabwe has plunged into panic after reports of an outbreak of the deadly Corona Virus in Botswana.The virus, that has been traced to the China, has killed more than 100 people most of them in the Asian country.There is no vaccine for the virus so far.According to a statement by the Botswana government, the first case of the virus was recorded at the Sir Seretse Khama International Airport."Botswana registered its first ever suspected case of Corona Virus on the 30th of January 2020. The suspected case was registered at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport upon arrival of a passenger using Ethiopian Airways from China," read the statement."The suspected case is still under isolation at Block 8 clinic and investigations are on going.The Botswana government said it continues to monitor the situation closely in consultation with the World Health Organisation.There are serious fears that the virus could wipe out a significant amount of Zimbabwe's population if it spreads to the troubled nations.Faced with an economic collapse that has seen the the collapse of services including health, Zimbabwe is not prepared to deal with the Corona Virus.