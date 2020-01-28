Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe issues China travel warning over Corona Virus

by Staff Reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Ministry of Health and Child Care has called for calm as there is no case of the Corona Virus recorded in the Zimbabwe so far.


In a statement late Friday the ministry dismissed reports on social media that the virus had spread into Zimbabwe.

"As of today 31 January 2020, no cases or suspects of Corona Virus have been reported in Zimbabwe despite social media reports," said Dr Gibson Mhlanga the Ministry's chief director Prevention Service.

"There is also a message that is encouraging people to drink water as a preventive measure of Corona Virus infection. While drinking clean and safe water is good for our health, it does not prevent Corona Virus infection," he said.

Mhlanga spoke against the circulation of misleading information on the virus that cause unnecessary panic. 

"It is important for you to contact your nearest health care provider for the correct information on the Corona Virus infection," he said. 

"The Ministry encourages those who planned to travel to China for non essential perposed to defer their visit where possible until the outbreak has been declared over."

Source - Byo24News

