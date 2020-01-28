Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

No end in sight to Kangai estate wrangle

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
HEARING in the disputed estate of late national hero Kumbirai Kangai did not commence yesterday after one of the lawyers failed to turn up. The case, which has been on the High Court roll for four years, was adjourned last year.

Justice Webster Chinamora will preside over the matter which has been postponed to March 16 with the consent of both parties.

The key issue of contestation pertains to the shareholding structure in the Luna Estates company between the wife and the surviving 10 children.

In an interview, the lawyer representing Mrs Miriam Kangai, Mr Volte Muza, confirmed the adjournment. "The matter failed to take off today because Ms Hativagone's lawyer, Mr Chako of Sinyoro and Partners, is physically indisposed.

So with the consent of both parties the case is expected to start on March 16, 2020," he said. Kangai, who died in 2013, left a will stating that everything that belonged to him be shared between his wife and 10 children.

Two of the children - Muchatenda and Fungai - are fighting in one corner with Mrs Kangai, while the liberation war veteran's eldest daughter - Ms Mara Hativagone - is on the other side backed by six other children - Eanea, Manyika, Ngwarirai, Rwatinyanya, Musadaro, Tiriwamambo and Freedom.

Mrs Kangai in her court papers filed at the High Court said she was seeking a fair deal, while the Ms Hativagone-led team wanted her cut out of the estate.

The dispute spilled into the courts after the Master of the High Court authorised release of proceeds for a land development project to Mrs Kangai. But Mrs Hativagone approached the High Court in March 2014 challenging the decision.

She wanted an order declaring that 100 percent shareholding in Luna Estates (Pvt) Ltd, should remain in the name of their late father. She claimed among other things that Mrs Kangai was not entitled to 50 percent of Luna Estates.

After being served with the notice of opposition, Mrs Hativagone's lawyers were supposed to file an answering affidavit within a month of service, but failed to do so.

On March 20, Tiriwamambo, who is fighting on the same side with Mrs Hativagone, filed a separate application seeking the  setting aside the Master of High Court's decision granting 50 percent shareholding of Luna Estates to Mrs Kangai.

He also asked for an order that the Master of the High Court be compelled to treat immovable assets vested in Luna Estates as if they were Ms Pauline Mandigo's (in her capacity as an executor of the disputed estate) personal assets for purposes of distribution to beneficiaries. Again, no response was made to notice of opposition filed by Mrs Kangai's lawyer.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mupfumira to file for refusal of further remand

5 mins ago | 7 Views

Trump tightens screws on Mnangagwa

39 mins ago | 122 Views

Mphoko wins Sabbath day battle

40 mins ago | 101 Views

Former Zimbabwe-Rhodesia Foreign Affairs minister dies

40 mins ago | 96 Views

Sanctions not the solution, Polad tells US ambassador

40 mins ago | 46 Views

Shunned by the West and China, Zimbabwe turns to U.A.E.

41 mins ago | 42 Views

Zimbabwe economy re-dollarising rapidly

41 mins ago | 118 Views

Mnangagwa reshuffles army chiefs

47 mins ago | 226 Views

'RBZ losing parallel market fight'

48 mins ago | 106 Views

CBZ fires top executives

48 mins ago | 130 Views

Mnangagwa's hollow graft rhetoric detached from reality

48 mins ago | 44 Views

Zesa top brass purging plot brews storm

49 mins ago | 92 Views

Mthuli Ncube sparks cabinet rift

49 mins ago | 182 Views

Zimbabwe-born musician shines in Australia

50 mins ago | 67 Views

Trump piles misery on Mnangagwa

50 mins ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe police travel to SA to probe Chiwenga's attempted murder claims

51 mins ago | 70 Views

'Chiwenga ill-advised'

51 mins ago | 103 Views

Chamisa lashes Sadc

51 mins ago | 67 Views

Mphoko dumps lawyer

52 mins ago | 39 Views

Guard kills ex-Strive Masiyiwa lawyer's 144 cattle

52 mins ago | 63 Views

Teachers, Apex Council trade barbs over 140% pay hike

52 mins ago | 54 Views

4 Harare cops in US$12 000 heist

53 mins ago | 39 Views

'Harare water crisis man-made'

53 mins ago | 25 Views

Bogus tutor abuses 4 boys

53 mins ago | 22 Views

Parly to probe MaShurugwi menace, gold leakages

54 mins ago | 21 Views

Mohadi offers $85 000 to abduction victim

54 mins ago | 37 Views

Zipra, Zanla cadres demand equal seats on war vets board

55 mins ago | 27 Views

Police, prisons officers drown in Lake Kariba

55 mins ago | 33 Views

Top cop, residents collide

55 mins ago | 24 Views

Double Capital Gains Tax for jointly-owned matrimonial houses

56 mins ago | 27 Views

Chamisa advised to hold clean-up campaign with Mnangagwa

56 mins ago | 21 Views

Carl Joshua to release motivational book

57 mins ago | 13 Views

Chamisa's MP acquitted

57 mins ago | 16 Views

Mnangagwa to attend national prayer service

57 mins ago | 18 Views

3 men arrested for cops' 'assault'

58 mins ago | 19 Views

Granny beats 3-year-old to death

59 mins ago | 25 Views

Mnangagwa lifts ban on GMO maize

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Polad members endorse proposed constitutional amendments

1 hr ago | 29 Views

UK's double standards exposed

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Police intercept smuggled goods

1 hr ago | 43 Views

WATCH: WHO working closely with Zimbabwe to monitor coronavirus

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Dokora's ex-wife demands 50% wealth share

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwean judge Hungwe on edge of the bench in Lesotho

1 hr ago | 42 Views

These are heinous crimes against humanity

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe issues China travel warning over Corona Virus

2 hrs ago | 264 Views

MDC National Executive makes momentous resolutions

5 hrs ago | 1250 Views

Is the new dispensation keen on devolution?

6 hrs ago | 358 Views

Panic grips Zimbabwe after Botswana records Corona Virus

7 hrs ago | 3686 Views

ZAA unveils global partner as 2020 plans are announced

9 hrs ago | 660 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days