UK's double standards exposed

News / National

by Staff reporter

The British government has exposed its hypocrisy and insincerity following a proposal to enact new laws that seek to outlaw foreign spies, yet it has its own spies in almost every country.The British government is considering new treason laws, enforced registration for "foreign agents" and toughened powers under the Official Secrets Act.The amendment is expected to be a major overhaul of its foreign policy that it says is destined to curb hostile activities by foreign agents. However, once passed into law, Zimbabwe will be vindicated for enacting similar laws and policies to protect its sovereignty, despite Britain and her allies attacking her on unfounded grounds for "lack of rule of law".Zimbabwe has steadfastly resisted the West's efforts to manipulate its foreign policy. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the UK parliament that the proposals were "developed to tackle hostile activity conducted by foreign states". But civil liberties groups in UK have raised concerns about the prospect of new treason laws, and questioned how "traitors" would be classified.Legislation designed to shut legal loopholes, believed to allow hostile powers to operate in the UK, was first unveiled by former premier Theresa May, but was shelved due to Brexit. In her end of year address on December 19, 2019, Queen Elizabeth said change was needed to make the UK "a harder environment for adversaries to operate in" and to "deal more effectively with the espionage threat".The laws would "bring together new and modernised powers, giving our security services the legal authority they need", said Mr Johnson.Australia used its version of the same law to target critical journalists and human rights activists and battle soft spying, such as influence operations and financial hacking.The UK prime minister announced an intention to "re-set" foreign policy in 2020 through an integrated security, defence and foreign policy review.Said Mr Johnson: "This will be the most radical reassessment of our place in our world since the end of the Cold War, covering all aspects of international policy from defence to diplomacy and development."Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said Zimbabwe needed the legislation to prevent crime and guard national security."The same laws that you are saying Boris is implementing are the same that we have here but Britain and other Western countries have been persecuting us for enacting the laws preventing crime and guarding our national security,'' said Minister Ziyambi.Minister Ziyambi South African-based legal and security consultant Mr Tendai Toto criticised Britain for its double standards when dealing with Zimbabwe.He said it was the right of Zimbabwe to have its laws and policies protecting its own sovereignty from the influence of countries like Britain and her allies that have imposed sanctions and continue to interfere in the country's internal affairs."Zimbabwe has its laws and policies that are exactly fulfilling what its people desire and are protective of our national interests and the security of the State," he said. "I see no difference with what might be proposed by Mr Boris Johnson in his endeavours to tighten the protection of the national interests of the British and those that live in and do business with England."If it is right for the British to do so as a sovereign and democratic state, why is it not right for Zimbabwe to do so?" Mr Toto said domestic policies were the prerogative of the State and Government for the time being."Domestic policies are informed and influenced by the will of the people and the best interests of a nation economically, politically and national security," he said."However, internal laws and policies must be enacted and formulated and guided by the prevailing constitutional framework of a country and the rule of law, including but not limited to international legal obligations and relationships. "In a democratic state, the laws and policies will, of course, give effect to the will and aspirations of the people of that country and those that live in it, including visitors and business investment partners."Mr Toto said what was wrong was to prescribe to Zimbabwe what the British thought was best for Zimbabweans and vice versa. "We wait to see what Mr Johnson has in mind and up his sleeves with regards to what he is proposing. It's a wait-and-see therefore.''Legal expert Mr Tinomudaishe Chinyoka, says the reason why Britain and her allies were able to attack similar actions on Zimbabwe was because of regime change agents masquerading as legitimate opposition parties, providing their masters with an alibi by criticising what is in fact very normal statecraft."Look at the recent extrajudicial murder of several Iranians by the US," he said."No one here or abroad called it wrong. The double standards are nauseating, and only less intolerable because of the fact that we know for a fact that their proxies will never win an election here. Thank God for that!''Lawyer-cum-politician Mr Obert Gutu said Zimbabwe should not hesitate to implement laws that are targeted at safeguarding and protecting her national security and sovereignty despite foreign interference from imperialists who are using the opposition and civic organisations to pursue their regime change agenda."This clearly shows and proves that there's an underlying neo-colonialist and neo-imperialist agenda not only to own and control Zimbabwe's natural resources, but also to influence and manipulate Zimbabwe's foreign policy," he said"Issues of national security are paramount and sacrosanct to any sovereign state's peace and stability. No serious-minded sovereign state will ever permit foreign agents to willy-nilly carry out undercover activities within its borders." Any country that allows that kind of situation to happen, Mr Gutu said, will be a prototype of a puppet state.Mr Gutu "This is why major Western powers such as the United States and Great Britain invest billions of dollars in their security forces for the purpose of protecting and safeguarding their national security and sovereignty," he said."The cost of maintaining peace is very high. Peace is an extremely expensive commodity indeed.''Mr Gutu said Zimbabwe should not hesitate to implement laws that are targeted at safeguarding and protecting her national security and sovereignty. He said succumbing to puppetry would be an unpardonable and gross betrayal of the selfless sacrifice of the gallant sons and daughters of the soil who lost their lives to ensure that we gained independence from British colonial rule in April 1980.