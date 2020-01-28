Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Granny beats 3-year-old to death

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A GWERU woman who fatally assaulted her three -year-old granddaughter using a switch after she messed her clothes heaved a sigh of relief after she was ordered to perform community service.

Esther Moyo (54) of Coolmoreen Farm, who committed the offence in 2015, yesterday appeared before Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Martin Makonese who is on circuit in Gweru. She pleaded not guilty to murder, but admitted to a lesser charge of culpable homicide.

The State concurred with the plea and Justice Makonese sentenced her to an effective 420 hours of community service. In passing judgement, Justice Makonese said he had taken into consideration delays in dealing with the case as the woman committed the offence nearly five years ago.  

"The child died due to subdural haematoma, skull fracture and severe head trauma due to beating. Postmortem shows that you used extreme force.  

"This attack was senseless as it was brutal and the young person suffered a painful death. The courts will not tolerate this kind of behaviour. Any life whether old or young is important and the courts should guard against such loss of life," said Justice Makonese.

"Although the moral blameworthiness is high, the only fact which saves you is the delay in dealing with this case. A delay in any case is unacceptable and the court urges the prosecution office to review all pending cases so that they are dealt with in time. Had  you been sent to jail at that time you might have completed serving. I agree with the defence that custodial sentence would not make justice after this delay."  

Prosecutor, Mr Mandla Ndlovu told the court that on March 18 in 2015 at about 6AM, the now deceased Rejoice Moyo and her brother were asleep when their grandmother woke them up so that they could relieve themselves. Rejoice, the court heard, messed her clothes.

"This prompted her grandmother to take a switch that she used to assault her all over the body. The deceased cried in agony and continued to wail up to the time when her grandmother went to work," said Mr Ndlovu.

He said moments after the grandmother had left for work Rejoice collapsed and died. The matter was reported to the police leading to the woman's arrest.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mupfumira to file for refusal of further remand

11 mins ago | 8 Views

Trump tightens screws on Mnangagwa

46 mins ago | 161 Views

Mphoko wins Sabbath day battle

47 mins ago | 123 Views

Former Zimbabwe-Rhodesia Foreign Affairs minister dies

47 mins ago | 116 Views

Sanctions not the solution, Polad tells US ambassador

47 mins ago | 54 Views

Shunned by the West and China, Zimbabwe turns to U.A.E.

48 mins ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe economy re-dollarising rapidly

48 mins ago | 145 Views

Mnangagwa reshuffles army chiefs

54 mins ago | 280 Views

'RBZ losing parallel market fight'

54 mins ago | 119 Views

CBZ fires top executives

55 mins ago | 157 Views

Mnangagwa's hollow graft rhetoric detached from reality

55 mins ago | 49 Views

Zesa top brass purging plot brews storm

56 mins ago | 101 Views

Mthuli Ncube sparks cabinet rift

56 mins ago | 200 Views

Zimbabwe-born musician shines in Australia

57 mins ago | 78 Views

Trump piles misery on Mnangagwa

57 mins ago | 114 Views

Zimbabwe police travel to SA to probe Chiwenga's attempted murder claims

58 mins ago | 80 Views

'Chiwenga ill-advised'

58 mins ago | 113 Views

Chamisa lashes Sadc

58 mins ago | 75 Views

Mphoko dumps lawyer

59 mins ago | 42 Views

Guard kills ex-Strive Masiyiwa lawyer's 144 cattle

59 mins ago | 71 Views

Teachers, Apex Council trade barbs over 140% pay hike

59 mins ago | 60 Views

4 Harare cops in US$12 000 heist

60 mins ago | 42 Views

'Harare water crisis man-made'

60 mins ago | 26 Views

Bogus tutor abuses 4 boys

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Parly to probe MaShurugwi menace, gold leakages

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Mohadi offers $85 000 to abduction victim

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Zipra, Zanla cadres demand equal seats on war vets board

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Police, prisons officers drown in Lake Kariba

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Top cop, residents collide

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Double Capital Gains Tax for jointly-owned matrimonial houses

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Chamisa advised to hold clean-up campaign with Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Carl Joshua to release motivational book

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Chamisa's MP acquitted

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa to attend national prayer service

1 hr ago | 21 Views

3 men arrested for cops' 'assault'

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Mnangagwa lifts ban on GMO maize

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Polad members endorse proposed constitutional amendments

1 hr ago | 31 Views

UK's double standards exposed

1 hr ago | 35 Views

No end in sight to Kangai estate wrangle

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Police intercept smuggled goods

1 hr ago | 46 Views

WATCH: WHO working closely with Zimbabwe to monitor coronavirus

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Dokora's ex-wife demands 50% wealth share

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwean judge Hungwe on edge of the bench in Lesotho

1 hr ago | 50 Views

These are heinous crimes against humanity

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe issues China travel warning over Corona Virus

3 hrs ago | 265 Views

MDC National Executive makes momentous resolutions

5 hrs ago | 1254 Views

Is the new dispensation keen on devolution?

6 hrs ago | 360 Views

Panic grips Zimbabwe after Botswana records Corona Virus

7 hrs ago | 3706 Views

ZAA unveils global partner as 2020 plans are announced

9 hrs ago | 660 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days