3 men arrested for cops' 'assault'

THREE Bulawayo men have appeared in court for allegedly assaulting two police officers who had arrested them for public drinking.Basil-PFule (65) of Lobengula West suburb allegedly connived with Onwell Mandizvidza (49) and Willias Mandizvidza (47) both of Emganwini suburb and attacked a Constable Homo and a Sergent Gumoreyi based at Tshabalala Police Station.The trio pleaded not guilty to assaulting or resisting a peace officer.They were remanded out of custody to Monday for continuation of trial. Onwell pleaded with the court to send one of the police officers for eye examination saying his vision had deceived him. He said they were just unfortunate to be among a group of people who were drinking alcohol.Prosecuting, Mr Kenneth Shava said on January 25 this year at around 2PM, Cst Homo was at Mnethi Shopping Centre in Nkulumane suburb where-PFule and his accomplices were drinking beer."The complainant tried to handcuff the third accused person (Willias) for public drinking but the first accused person (Basil) pushed the police officer and held him by the neck," he said."The second accused person (Onwell) also came and pushed Sgt Gumoreyi who was trying to assist Cst Homo arrest the first accused person."The court heard that in the ensuing melee, Willias grabbed Sgt Gumoreyi by the neck and threatened to assault him. Two other police officers came to the scene and provided reinforcements leading to the arrest of the trio who were taken to Tshabalala Police Station.