Mnangagwa to attend national prayer service

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa is tomorrow expected to attend the national prayer meeting organised by the Zimbabwe Interdenominational Council of Churches, a grouping of 110 indigenous churches, at the 60 000 seater National Sports Stadium in Harare.The Zimbabwe Interdenominational Council of Churches is chaired by Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi of the Zion Christian Church.The prayer meeting comes barely a week after President Mnangagwa attended another church service at the Zaoga Forward in Faith Ministries in Harare where he preached on the importance of peace in nation building. The President said churches played a critical role in creating a peaceful, prosperous, corruption-free and united nation.Organisers of tomorrow's church service said 401 buses will be deployed to the provinces to ferry people. The national prayer service will be held under the theme: "Joining, hands, minds, hearts and voices together in Christ to serve, build and strengthen our nation."Spokesperson of the Zimbabwe Interdenominational Council of Churches, Pastor Richard Takaendesa, said their members across the provinces had already hired 192 buses."In Manicaland, our members have already hired and paid for 54 buses, Masvingo 18, Mashonaland West 16 and Bulawayo already has hired 20 buses."Members in Midlands Province have so far paid for 27 buses, Harare has 46, Mashonaland Central four, while Mashonaland Central has seven. We are going to add more buses to cover the shortfall of 209 buses."Pastor Takaendesa said the message expected to come out of the national prayer meeting is for Zimbabweans to rise and build, as reflected in Nehemiah 2:18: "Then I told them of the hand of my God which was good upon me; as also the king's words that he had spoken unto me. And they said, Let us rise up and build. So they strengthened their hands for this good work."Said the pastor: "There can be disadvantages that we have, negative circumstances and negative talk against the nation but we need to put our minds together and say the prosperity of our country lies in our hands."We cannot wait for someone else to come do that for us, and this is the time for us to do that."Pastor Takaendesa said the service is going to be attended by other political leaders, traditional leaders, provincial heads and other high ranking personalities.