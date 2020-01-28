Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa to attend national prayer service

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
President Mnangagwa is tomorrow expected to attend the national prayer meeting organised by the Zimbabwe Interdenominational Council of Churches, a grouping of 110 indigenous churches, at the 60 000 seater National Sports Stadium in Harare.

The Zimbabwe Interdenominational Council of Churches is chaired by Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi of the Zion Christian Church.

The prayer meeting comes barely a week after President Mnangagwa attended another church service at the Zaoga Forward in Faith Ministries in Harare where he preached on the importance of peace in nation building. The President said churches played a critical role in creating a peaceful, prosperous, corruption-free and united nation.

Organisers of tomorrow's church service said 401 buses will be deployed to the provinces to ferry people. The national prayer service will be held under the theme: "Joining, hands, minds, hearts and voices together in Christ to serve, build and strengthen our nation."

Spokesperson of the Zimbabwe Interdenominational Council of Churches, Pastor Richard Takaendesa, said their members across the provinces had already hired 192 buses.

"In Manicaland, our members have already hired and paid for 54 buses, Masvingo 18, Mashonaland West 16 and Bulawayo already has hired 20 buses.

"Members in Midlands Province have so far paid for 27 buses, Harare has 46, Mashonaland Central four, while Mashonaland Central has seven. We are going to add more buses to cover the shortfall of 209 buses."

Pastor Takaendesa said the message expected to come out of the national prayer meeting is for Zimbabweans to rise and build, as reflected in Nehemiah 2:18: "Then I told them of the hand of my God which was good upon me; as also the king's words that he had spoken unto me. And they said, Let us rise up and build. So they strengthened their hands for this good work."

Said the pastor: "There can be disadvantages that we have, negative circumstances and negative talk against the nation but we need to put our minds together and say the prosperity of our country lies in our hands.  

"We cannot wait for someone else to come do that for us, and this is the time for us to do that."

Pastor Takaendesa said the service is going to be attended by other political leaders, traditional leaders, provincial heads and other high ranking personalities.



Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mupfumira to file for refusal of further remand

11 mins ago | 8 Views

Trump tightens screws on Mnangagwa

46 mins ago | 161 Views

Mphoko wins Sabbath day battle

46 mins ago | 123 Views

Former Zimbabwe-Rhodesia Foreign Affairs minister dies

47 mins ago | 115 Views

Sanctions not the solution, Polad tells US ambassador

47 mins ago | 54 Views

Shunned by the West and China, Zimbabwe turns to U.A.E.

48 mins ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe economy re-dollarising rapidly

48 mins ago | 145 Views

Mnangagwa reshuffles army chiefs

54 mins ago | 280 Views

'RBZ losing parallel market fight'

54 mins ago | 119 Views

CBZ fires top executives

55 mins ago | 157 Views

Mnangagwa's hollow graft rhetoric detached from reality

55 mins ago | 49 Views

Zesa top brass purging plot brews storm

56 mins ago | 101 Views

Mthuli Ncube sparks cabinet rift

56 mins ago | 200 Views

Zimbabwe-born musician shines in Australia

57 mins ago | 78 Views

Trump piles misery on Mnangagwa

57 mins ago | 114 Views

Zimbabwe police travel to SA to probe Chiwenga's attempted murder claims

58 mins ago | 80 Views

'Chiwenga ill-advised'

58 mins ago | 113 Views

Chamisa lashes Sadc

58 mins ago | 75 Views

Mphoko dumps lawyer

59 mins ago | 42 Views

Guard kills ex-Strive Masiyiwa lawyer's 144 cattle

59 mins ago | 71 Views

Teachers, Apex Council trade barbs over 140% pay hike

59 mins ago | 60 Views

4 Harare cops in US$12 000 heist

60 mins ago | 42 Views

'Harare water crisis man-made'

60 mins ago | 26 Views

Bogus tutor abuses 4 boys

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Parly to probe MaShurugwi menace, gold leakages

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Mohadi offers $85 000 to abduction victim

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Zipra, Zanla cadres demand equal seats on war vets board

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Police, prisons officers drown in Lake Kariba

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Top cop, residents collide

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Double Capital Gains Tax for jointly-owned matrimonial houses

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Chamisa advised to hold clean-up campaign with Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Carl Joshua to release motivational book

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Chamisa's MP acquitted

1 hr ago | 18 Views

3 men arrested for cops' 'assault'

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Granny beats 3-year-old to death

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Mnangagwa lifts ban on GMO maize

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Polad members endorse proposed constitutional amendments

1 hr ago | 31 Views

UK's double standards exposed

1 hr ago | 35 Views

No end in sight to Kangai estate wrangle

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Police intercept smuggled goods

1 hr ago | 46 Views

WATCH: WHO working closely with Zimbabwe to monitor coronavirus

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Dokora's ex-wife demands 50% wealth share

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwean judge Hungwe on edge of the bench in Lesotho

1 hr ago | 50 Views

These are heinous crimes against humanity

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe issues China travel warning over Corona Virus

3 hrs ago | 265 Views

MDC National Executive makes momentous resolutions

5 hrs ago | 1254 Views

Is the new dispensation keen on devolution?

6 hrs ago | 360 Views

Panic grips Zimbabwe after Botswana records Corona Virus

7 hrs ago | 3706 Views

ZAA unveils global partner as 2020 plans are announced

9 hrs ago | 660 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days