Carl Joshua to release motivational book

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
POPULAR stand-up comedian and motivational speaker Carl Joshua Ncube will on February 1 release his fourth self-published book titled Motivational Lectures by Carl Joshua Ncube, which will be given to the public for free.

The jest master said the book was a compilation of 10 years of lectures and articles on solving problems people encountered as they sought to achieve big dreams.

"The book also speaks to a person struggling through life who needs a refreshing perspective on how to do better. The articles and lectures are curated to fit a narrative to primarily help Zimbabweans navigate a challenging set of circumstances and to not let our externals determine our destiny," Ncube said.

"I feel God has inspired me to help others with ideas. I have always been a person who looks at a situation and be able to find a way around, over or through it. The book will cover how to manage time, creating multiple revenue streams, living off the grid, knowing your purpose, how to set up a business plan, among a range of other topics that Zimbabweans may find useful."

Other books that Ncube has self-published are 40 Days that Changed Me (Unedited diary entries written while Carl was homeless in Botswana), Social Media Manual (Tools for the modern marketer) and I'm Dreaming of a braai Christmas (Compilation of Recipes for your next Braai).

Ncube said he would use the first part of his year to do a lot of business consultancy, strategic planning, design and motivational lectures.

The entertainer has continuously broken barriers and excelled in his career. Last year, he performed via Skype to a BBC live audience, recorded a comedy performance on Showmax and staged a one-man show in South Africa.

Source - newsday

