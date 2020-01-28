Chamisa advised to hold clean-up campaign with Mnangagwa

News / National

by newzimbabwe

POLICE barred MDC from launching its clean-up campaign in Unit L, Chitungwiza Friday ordering the main opposition party to instead join President Emmerson Mnangagwa's national clean-up done every first Friday of each month.MDC President Nelson Chamisa was expected to launch the ‘Smart Cities Clean-up Campaign' in Chitungwiza.However, in a letter dated 30 January, 2020 and addressed to MDC secretary for Harare Province Maxwell Mavhunga and signed by Officer Commanding Police Chitungwiza District Chief Superintendent S. Mujiwa, the police suggested that Chamisa should join his rival Mnangagwa in carrying out the exercise."We are on the opinion that you can join others in the Presidential clean-up which is carried out on the first Friday of every month," reads part of the letter by police to the MDC.Chamisa's spokesperson, Nkululeko Sibanda said there was a heavy police presence in Unit L ahead of the scheduled clean-up exercise."Police cannot deny us our constitutional right to gather and do our programmes. It is clearly stated in the Constitution that they can only be notified of any events or gatherings not bar them," said Sibanda in an interview with NewZimbabwe.com.Recently, MDC leader Nelson Chamisa warned the Zanu-PF administration that his party would not inform the police if it was to hold public events in future including mass protests.