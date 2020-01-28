Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police, prisons officers drown in Lake Kariba

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
TWO people - a police officer and his prisons counterpart - reportedly drowned in Lake Kariba on Tuesday evening when their boat capsized, a police internal memorandum has revealed.

The leaked memorandum from district intelligence to police Kariba district dated January 29 says police were still searching for the two bodies.

The incident occurred on January 28 around 7pm between Kariba Lake Harvest Bream cages and Nyaodza Fishing Camp.

According to the memo, the missing persons set out for Nyaodza Fishing Co-operative to buy fish aboard a boat, registration number KF 253, belonging to Faula Robson Mumba (36) of Nyamhunga.

"Also on board were the informant (Jephas) Mumari (23 of Kuwadzana, Harare) and Mumba … While on their way, around 1900hrs there were violent winds which made the lake boisterous, resulting in some water getting into the boat. The boat began to sink," read the memo.

The memo said the pair disappeared underwater. Mumari and Mumba were rescued by a passing dinghy boat at around 11pm.

Stephen Mafolo, who chairs the Nyaodza Fishing Camp, reported the matter to the police under RRB number 4087821.

The incident comes shortly after two rangers from the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority drowned in the same lake following a scuffle with suspected Zambian poachers.The incident comes shortly after two rangers from the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority drowned in the same lake following a scuffle with suspected Zambian poachers.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mupfumira to file for refusal of further remand

11 mins ago | 8 Views

Trump tightens screws on Mnangagwa

46 mins ago | 161 Views

Mphoko wins Sabbath day battle

46 mins ago | 123 Views

Former Zimbabwe-Rhodesia Foreign Affairs minister dies

47 mins ago | 115 Views

Sanctions not the solution, Polad tells US ambassador

47 mins ago | 54 Views

Shunned by the West and China, Zimbabwe turns to U.A.E.

47 mins ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe economy re-dollarising rapidly

48 mins ago | 145 Views

Mnangagwa reshuffles army chiefs

54 mins ago | 278 Views

'RBZ losing parallel market fight'

54 mins ago | 119 Views

CBZ fires top executives

55 mins ago | 157 Views

Mnangagwa's hollow graft rhetoric detached from reality

55 mins ago | 49 Views

Zesa top brass purging plot brews storm

56 mins ago | 100 Views

Mthuli Ncube sparks cabinet rift

56 mins ago | 200 Views

Zimbabwe-born musician shines in Australia

57 mins ago | 78 Views

Trump piles misery on Mnangagwa

57 mins ago | 114 Views

Zimbabwe police travel to SA to probe Chiwenga's attempted murder claims

57 mins ago | 80 Views

'Chiwenga ill-advised'

58 mins ago | 112 Views

Chamisa lashes Sadc

58 mins ago | 74 Views

Mphoko dumps lawyer

59 mins ago | 42 Views

Guard kills ex-Strive Masiyiwa lawyer's 144 cattle

59 mins ago | 71 Views

Teachers, Apex Council trade barbs over 140% pay hike

59 mins ago | 60 Views

4 Harare cops in US$12 000 heist

59 mins ago | 42 Views

'Harare water crisis man-made'

60 mins ago | 26 Views

Bogus tutor abuses 4 boys

60 mins ago | 22 Views

Parly to probe MaShurugwi menace, gold leakages

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Mohadi offers $85 000 to abduction victim

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Zipra, Zanla cadres demand equal seats on war vets board

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Top cop, residents collide

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Double Capital Gains Tax for jointly-owned matrimonial houses

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Chamisa advised to hold clean-up campaign with Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Carl Joshua to release motivational book

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Chamisa's MP acquitted

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa to attend national prayer service

1 hr ago | 21 Views

3 men arrested for cops' 'assault'

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Granny beats 3-year-old to death

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Mnangagwa lifts ban on GMO maize

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Polad members endorse proposed constitutional amendments

1 hr ago | 31 Views

UK's double standards exposed

1 hr ago | 35 Views

No end in sight to Kangai estate wrangle

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Police intercept smuggled goods

1 hr ago | 46 Views

WATCH: WHO working closely with Zimbabwe to monitor coronavirus

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Dokora's ex-wife demands 50% wealth share

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwean judge Hungwe on edge of the bench in Lesotho

1 hr ago | 50 Views

These are heinous crimes against humanity

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe issues China travel warning over Corona Virus

3 hrs ago | 265 Views

MDC National Executive makes momentous resolutions

5 hrs ago | 1254 Views

Is the new dispensation keen on devolution?

6 hrs ago | 360 Views

Panic grips Zimbabwe after Botswana records Corona Virus

7 hrs ago | 3706 Views

ZAA unveils global partner as 2020 plans are announced

9 hrs ago | 660 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days