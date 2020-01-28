Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mohadi offers $85 000 to abduction victim

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
VICE-PRESIDENT Kembo Mohadi together with his 15 other co-defendants have agreed to pay $85 000 compensation to MDC activist Pieta Kaseke, who was abducted by State security agents in 2008.

Kaseke was abducted during the era of the inclusive government when Mohadi (Zanu-PF) and Giles Mutsekwa (MDC-T) were Home Affairs co-ministers. The deed of settlement, presented before High Court judge Justice Edith Mushore last week, is dated October 15, 2019.

"The defendants (Mohadi, Mutsekwa and 14 others) shall, jointly and severally the one paying the other to be absolved, pay plaintiff the following amounts in full and final settlement of this matter: $35 000 as damages for unlawful arrest and detention, $35 000 as damages for assault, pain, shock and suffering and $10 000 being costs of suit," read part of the deed of settlement.

"The above amount of $80 000 due to the plaintiff (Kaseke) shall be paid within 30 days of this deed of settlement being signed by the parties. Payment of the above amount shall be made, free of bank charges, through plaintiff's legal practitioners of record…"

According to court papers, Kaseke had in July 2009 claimed US$1, 2 million compensation from Mohadi, Mutsekwa, former Justice minister Patrick Chinamasa, former State Security minister Didymus Mutasa, former police Commissioner-General Augustine Chihuri, ex-CIO director-general Happyton Bonyongwe, senior assistant commissioners Nyathi and Chiobvu and several other senior police officers.

Kaseke said she was abducted on October 31, 2008 in Banket during which time several other MDC-T activists also fell victim to the countrywide abductions and were eventually charged on "trumped up offences" of banditry, sabotage and terrorism.

Soon after being released from detention following a pact between the late former President Robert Mugabe and the late MDC-T president Morgan Tsvangirai, Kaseke approached the High Court for compensation.

At some point towards the end of last year, the matter was set down for hearing only to be removed from the roll as parties were negotiating an out-of-court settlement and since then, the matter remained pending.

According to court papers, Kaseke was abducted on October 31, 2008 by police officers and handed over to CIO operatives who subjected her to further unlawful detention and torture.

Kaseke was abducted at a time the Zimbabwe Peace Project director Jestina Mukoko was also in custody facing banditry charges.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mupfumira to file for refusal of further remand

11 mins ago | 8 Views

Trump tightens screws on Mnangagwa

46 mins ago | 161 Views

Mphoko wins Sabbath day battle

46 mins ago | 123 Views

Former Zimbabwe-Rhodesia Foreign Affairs minister dies

47 mins ago | 115 Views

Sanctions not the solution, Polad tells US ambassador

47 mins ago | 54 Views

Shunned by the West and China, Zimbabwe turns to U.A.E.

47 mins ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe economy re-dollarising rapidly

48 mins ago | 145 Views

Mnangagwa reshuffles army chiefs

54 mins ago | 278 Views

'RBZ losing parallel market fight'

54 mins ago | 119 Views

CBZ fires top executives

55 mins ago | 157 Views

Mnangagwa's hollow graft rhetoric detached from reality

55 mins ago | 49 Views

Zesa top brass purging plot brews storm

56 mins ago | 100 Views

Mthuli Ncube sparks cabinet rift

56 mins ago | 200 Views

Zimbabwe-born musician shines in Australia

57 mins ago | 78 Views

Trump piles misery on Mnangagwa

57 mins ago | 114 Views

Zimbabwe police travel to SA to probe Chiwenga's attempted murder claims

57 mins ago | 80 Views

'Chiwenga ill-advised'

58 mins ago | 112 Views

Chamisa lashes Sadc

58 mins ago | 74 Views

Mphoko dumps lawyer

59 mins ago | 42 Views

Guard kills ex-Strive Masiyiwa lawyer's 144 cattle

59 mins ago | 71 Views

Teachers, Apex Council trade barbs over 140% pay hike

59 mins ago | 60 Views

4 Harare cops in US$12 000 heist

59 mins ago | 42 Views

'Harare water crisis man-made'

60 mins ago | 26 Views

Bogus tutor abuses 4 boys

60 mins ago | 22 Views

Parly to probe MaShurugwi menace, gold leakages

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Zipra, Zanla cadres demand equal seats on war vets board

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Police, prisons officers drown in Lake Kariba

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Top cop, residents collide

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Double Capital Gains Tax for jointly-owned matrimonial houses

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Chamisa advised to hold clean-up campaign with Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Carl Joshua to release motivational book

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Chamisa's MP acquitted

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa to attend national prayer service

1 hr ago | 21 Views

3 men arrested for cops' 'assault'

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Granny beats 3-year-old to death

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Mnangagwa lifts ban on GMO maize

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Polad members endorse proposed constitutional amendments

1 hr ago | 31 Views

UK's double standards exposed

1 hr ago | 35 Views

No end in sight to Kangai estate wrangle

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Police intercept smuggled goods

1 hr ago | 46 Views

WATCH: WHO working closely with Zimbabwe to monitor coronavirus

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Dokora's ex-wife demands 50% wealth share

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwean judge Hungwe on edge of the bench in Lesotho

1 hr ago | 50 Views

These are heinous crimes against humanity

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe issues China travel warning over Corona Virus

3 hrs ago | 265 Views

MDC National Executive makes momentous resolutions

5 hrs ago | 1254 Views

Is the new dispensation keen on devolution?

6 hrs ago | 360 Views

Panic grips Zimbabwe after Botswana records Corona Virus

7 hrs ago | 3706 Views

ZAA unveils global partner as 2020 plans are announced

9 hrs ago | 660 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days