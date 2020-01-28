Bogus tutor abuses 4 boys

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 23-YEAR-OLD bogus Marondera tutor, who allegedly sodomised four boys while conducting some extra lessons at his residence, appeared before magistrate Patience Chirimo facing aggravated indecent assault charges.Tonderai Chipara of Cherutombo high-density suburb allegedly committed the offences between November 2019 and this month. After the abuse, he allegedly gave his victims either money or goodies to buy their silence.Chipara was remanded in custody and is set to appear for trial on February 10.According to court papers, in one of the counts, a 14-year old complainant went to the accused's residence to charge his mobile phone battery and watch movies.It is alleged that during the process, the accused indecently assaulted him and continued doing so on several days, before buying the victim's silence with money.Using the same modus operandi, Chipara allegedly sodomised three more boys who had come for some extra lessons.The boys were sent to Marondera Provincial Hospital where they were medically examined.Phyllis Mudekwa represented the State.