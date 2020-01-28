Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe-born musician shines in Australia

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
AUSTRALIA-based Zimbabwean artiste (Cozzy Kozile Dube) says his talent is flourishing and his music has been positively received.Dube said people in Perth, Australia, where he resides, are multi-cultural and ready to experiment as well as understand the diverse cultures of the world.

He expressed gratitude to his fans who have been supporting his music since the release of his first album Uchandifunga last year.
"People in Australia are amazing and they support raw talent.

"My album was well-received here and people love my music," he said."My tracks are usually in Shona and l explain to them what it means in their language. The message in my tracks is usually optimistic and l love to be positive about the future.

"The message in my albums is inspired by my Christian background. "It targets all age groups and races." The 31-year-old musician said he initially went to Australia to study Health Sciences, but later on rediscovered his passion for music. Dube encouraged fellow artistes in Kwekwe to up their game and discover themselves as opposed to seeking collaborations with big artistes.

"My message to Kwekwe artistes is that you have to work hard in order to make your own name in the music industry," he said."Try to overcome the challenges and make a brand of yourselves because some of the artistes might steal your content and use it to their own advantage."

Dube hinted on this year's project, saying all is now in place for his second album which will be launched in Harare later in 2020.

"I am working on my second album titled Zimbabwe Kumba and the launch is slated for Harare with the dates to be announced in due course," he said.
He said the title Zimbabwe Kumba was inspired by the thought of being a Zimbabwean living abroad where the lifestyle is admirable, but identity will never change.

He added that he values the love of his colleagues in Kwekwe who also encourage him to be bold and continue releasing more music.
"I salute the love of my home mates, the likes of Peter Moyo and Tawanda Jumo, who encourage other musicians to continue working hard because hardships come to prune those who are meant to stay and those who are meant to go," Dube said.

Source - the independent

Most Popular In 7 Days