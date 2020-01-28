Former Zimbabwe-Rhodesia Foreign Affairs minister dies

News / National

by Staff reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe-Rhodesia minister of Foreign Affairs David Mukome, 77, who passed away last Saturday, will be laid to rest on Sunday at Warren Hills Cemetery in the capital.Mukome succumbed to heart failure. He was Foreign Affairs minister in 1979 in the short-lived government led by then Prime Minister Abel Tendekayi Muzorewa.Speaking to the Daily News, family spokesperson and daughter Veronica Mukome-Marume said a memorial service will be held on Saturday (tomorrow) at the Anglican Cathedral in the central business district."On Saturday, we will be conducting a memorial service at the Anglican Church in the CBD, and all those who want to pay their last respects are invited," she said.Mukome is survived by his wife, seven children and 14 grandchildren.