Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Former Zimbabwe-Rhodesia Foreign Affairs minister dies

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
FORMER Zimbabwe-Rhodesia minister of Foreign Affairs David Mukome, 77, who passed away last Saturday, will be laid to rest on Sunday at Warren Hills Cemetery in the capital.

Mukome succumbed to heart failure. He was Foreign Affairs minister in 1979 in the short-lived government led by then Prime Minister Abel Tendekayi Muzorewa.

Speaking to the Daily News, family spokesperson and daughter Veronica Mukome-Marume said a memorial service will be held on Saturday (tomorrow) at the Anglican Cathedral in the central business district.

"On Saturday, we will be conducting a memorial service at the Anglican Church in the CBD, and all those who want to pay their last respects are invited," she said.

Mukome is survived by his wife, seven children and 14 grandchildren.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mupfumira to file for refusal of further remand

30 mins ago | 29 Views

Trump tightens screws on Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 259 Views

Mphoko wins Sabbath day battle

1 hr ago | 199 Views

Sanctions not the solution, Polad tells US ambassador

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Shunned by the West and China, Zimbabwe turns to U.A.E.

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwe economy re-dollarising rapidly

1 hr ago | 229 Views

Mnangagwa reshuffles army chiefs

1 hr ago | 415 Views

'RBZ losing parallel market fight'

1 hr ago | 164 Views

CBZ fires top executives

1 hr ago | 201 Views

Mnangagwa's hollow graft rhetoric detached from reality

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Zesa top brass purging plot brews storm

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Mthuli Ncube sparks cabinet rift

1 hr ago | 246 Views

Zimbabwe-born musician shines in Australia

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Trump piles misery on Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe police travel to SA to probe Chiwenga's attempted murder claims

1 hr ago | 103 Views

'Chiwenga ill-advised'

1 hr ago | 132 Views

Chamisa lashes Sadc

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Mphoko dumps lawyer

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Guard kills ex-Strive Masiyiwa lawyer's 144 cattle

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Teachers, Apex Council trade barbs over 140% pay hike

1 hr ago | 70 Views

4 Harare cops in US$12 000 heist

1 hr ago | 56 Views

'Harare water crisis man-made'

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Bogus tutor abuses 4 boys

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Parly to probe MaShurugwi menace, gold leakages

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Mohadi offers $85 000 to abduction victim

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Zipra, Zanla cadres demand equal seats on war vets board

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Police, prisons officers drown in Lake Kariba

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Top cop, residents collide

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Double Capital Gains Tax for jointly-owned matrimonial houses

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Chamisa advised to hold clean-up campaign with Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Carl Joshua to release motivational book

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Chamisa's MP acquitted

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Mnangagwa to attend national prayer service

1 hr ago | 22 Views

3 men arrested for cops' 'assault'

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Granny beats 3-year-old to death

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Mnangagwa lifts ban on GMO maize

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Polad members endorse proposed constitutional amendments

1 hr ago | 31 Views

UK's double standards exposed

1 hr ago | 39 Views

No end in sight to Kangai estate wrangle

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Police intercept smuggled goods

1 hr ago | 51 Views

WATCH: WHO working closely with Zimbabwe to monitor coronavirus

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Dokora's ex-wife demands 50% wealth share

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwean judge Hungwe on edge of the bench in Lesotho

1 hr ago | 55 Views

These are heinous crimes against humanity

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe issues China travel warning over Corona Virus

3 hrs ago | 266 Views

MDC National Executive makes momentous resolutions

6 hrs ago | 1260 Views

Is the new dispensation keen on devolution?

7 hrs ago | 364 Views

Panic grips Zimbabwe after Botswana records Corona Virus

7 hrs ago | 3778 Views

ZAA unveils global partner as 2020 plans are announced

9 hrs ago | 662 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days