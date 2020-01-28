Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mupfumira to file for refusal of further remand

by Staff reporter
FORMER Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister, Prisca Mupfumira will have to wait a little bit longer for her trial, amid indications that investigations into her criminal abuse of office case are still underway.

The state says former Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister, Prisca Mupfumira's docket is not yet ready for trial.

Mupfumira is on bail pending trial for fraud and criminal abuse of office after she allegedly siphoned more than US$95 million from the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) during her tenure as the minister of public service, labour and social welfare.

The matter has since been postponed to the 5th of next month but Mupfumira has since given notice of her intention to file for refusal of further remand if the state fails to furnish her with a trial date.

In another case, seven suspected poachers have been charged with unlawful possession of rhino horns.

Yemurai Ndou, Victor Dube, Adam Siziba, Hardlife Zhoe, David Kasere, Silence Sibindani And Bernard Marimo were remanded in custody and told to apply for bail at the High court when they appeared in court this Friday.

It is alleged that the seven connived to kill two white rhinos at Thetford Game Reserves and were caught after a trap was set up.

They were allegedly found in possession of two rhino horns which they were selling at 20 000 US dollars per kilogramme. The seven were arrested and rifles they used to kill the rhinos were recovered.

