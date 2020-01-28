Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa calls for calm in Malawi

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
President Mnangagwa, who chairs the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, has urged all stakeholders in Malawi's politics to remain calm and peaceful during and after the delivery of a Constitutional Court verdict on that country's Presidential election challenge.

The verdict is due on Monday, February 3. The challenge was filed by the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and United Transformation Movement (UTM) leader Mr Lazarus Chakwera.

Mr Chakwera lost by 159 000 to Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika in the May 21, 2019 vote but he alleged manipulation of votes.

"Sadc notes that the Constitutional Court of Malawi is due to deliver its judgment on the election petition challenging the outcome of the Presidential election on 3rd February 2020.

"Sadc further urges all stakeholders to respect the judgment of the Constitutional Court of Malawi, and to remain calm and maintain peace and order during and after the delivery of the verdict," said President Mnangagwa, in a statement yesterday.

SADC deployed its Election Observation Mission to Malawi to observe the tripartite elections.

In its preliminary statement issued on May 23, 2019, SADC noted that the pre-election and voting phases were conducted in a generally peaceful atmosphere, based on the SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections.

SADC further urged political actors and their supporters to make use of appropriate legal mechanisms in the event of any electoral dispute.

"Sadc takes cognisance of the fact that an election petition was duly filed before the courts, challenging the outcome of the election to the Office of the President of the Republic of Malawi.

"Sadc commends the parties involved in the petition for pursuing peaceful and legal mechanisms in order to resolve the electoral dispute.

"Sadc condemns the actions by some sections of the Malawian community who resorted to acts of violence, intimidation and vandalism, as a way of expressing their dissatisfaction with the outcome of the tripartite elections."

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Show promoters shun Hosiah Chipanga

21 mins ago | 26 Views

MDC failing to penetrate Zanu-PF strongholds

23 mins ago | 29 Views

Masimba Construction under fire for shoddy workmanship

24 mins ago | 31 Views

MDC to engage influential artists

25 mins ago | 18 Views

Cop sex scandal: Wife goes on rampage . . . Raids station, attacks hubby's lovers

30 mins ago | 67 Views

Woman hangs self over cheating boyfriend

30 mins ago | 31 Views

Divorced woman stays put, falls pregnant by another man

31 mins ago | 44 Views

Cop chases, bashes wife in camp

31 mins ago | 33 Views

Cuba promises to send more doctors to Zimbabwe

35 mins ago | 21 Views

Chamisa targets rogue MDC MPs as he readies for 2023

39 mins ago | 40 Views

Britain finally exits from the European Union

45 mins ago | 54 Views

Mutsvangwa attacks Chiwenga

53 mins ago | 267 Views

Police deploy to stop MDC clean-up programme launch in Chitungwiza

54 mins ago | 57 Views

Muchinguri, Auxillia fingered in Zanu-PF Masvingo factions

57 mins ago | 79 Views

'Chamisa to dissolve Masvingo provincial executive'

58 mins ago | 55 Views

Mnangagwa, Oppah Muchunguri dragged to court

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Former broadcaster, presidential guards granted $500 bail each

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Polad rejects constitutional amendment

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe at war

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Man breaks neighbour's ribs

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe commends courageous Sadc

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Teen arrested for charging gadgets directly from a Zesa substation

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Chief Justice to hear Chiwenga's appeal

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Chamisa allies vow Mnangagwa removal

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Mthuli Ncube unveils key Govt plans for 2020

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Woman 'robs' two people at knifepoint

1 hr ago | 48 Views

ZRP embarks on nationwide recruitment drive

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs striker trains with Highlanders

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Gukurahundi victims want an apology from Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Why safeguarding Mzilikazi heritage sites matters

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Chiwenga hails Catholic schools

1 hr ago | 94 Views

'MaShurugwi will remove Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF'

1 hr ago | 243 Views

'Mbeki brokered stability inducing 2008 GNU, please repeat' - Rubbish, GNU was a failure, insane to repeat

9 hrs ago | 673 Views

WATCH: Prosperity is #Zimbabwe’s dream. Together we will prosper - Mthuli Ncube

9 hrs ago | 432 Views

Mupfumira to file for refusal of further remand

12 hrs ago | 796 Views

Trump tightens screws on Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 2806 Views

Mphoko wins Sabbath day battle

12 hrs ago | 2255 Views

Former Zimbabwe-Rhodesia Foreign Affairs minister dies

12 hrs ago | 2226 Views

Sanctions not the solution, Polad tells US ambassador

12 hrs ago | 853 Views

Shunned by the West and China, Zimbabwe turns to U.A.E.

12 hrs ago | 604 Views

Zimbabwe economy re-dollarising rapidly

12 hrs ago | 1369 Views

Mnangagwa reshuffles army chiefs

12 hrs ago | 1396 Views

'RBZ losing parallel market fight'

12 hrs ago | 1925 Views

CBZ fires top executives

12 hrs ago | 1082 Views

Mnangagwa's hollow graft rhetoric detached from reality

12 hrs ago | 132 Views

Zesa top brass purging plot brews storm

12 hrs ago | 662 Views

Mthuli Ncube sparks cabinet rift

12 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Zimbabwe-born musician shines in Australia

12 hrs ago | 194 Views

Trump piles misery on Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 349 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days