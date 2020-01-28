Woman 'robs' two people at knifepoint

News / National

by Staff reporter

A WOMAN from Gwanda has been arrested for allegedly robbing two people, on separate occasions, at knifepoint in the middle of the night.Memory Ncube (35) of Matshetsheni area allegedly robbed Mr Wellington Mutema of R2 000 and $2 000 before pouncing on Ms Sithandazile Msipha and taking away a Vodacom Smart Tab.Ncube was not asked to plead when she appeared briefly before Gwanda magistrate, Mrs Nomagugu Sibanda facing two counts of robbery.She was remanded out of custody to February 11 on $300 bail. Part of her bail conditions are that Ncube does not interfere with State witnesses, resides at her given address and reports once a week every Friday at Gwanda Urban Police Station.Prosecuting, Miss Glenda Nare said Ncube robbed her victims on January 26."On 26 January at around 10PM, Ncube met Mr Munashe Chiremba near MaNkomo Beer Garden in Gwanda. She produced a knife and ordered him to give her all the money he had. Mr Chiremba handed over R2 000 and $2 000 and she fled from the scene."On the same day at around 11PM, Ncube met Ms Msipha in Marriage Suburb. She produced a knife and ordered the complainant to handover all her money and valuables while threatening to stab her if she refused to comply. Ms Msipha surrendered her Vodacom Smart Tab to the accused person who then fled from the scene," she said.Miss Nare said the complainants reported the matter to the police leading to Ncube's arrest. In another incident, a security guard has appeared in court for stealing gold ore from a mine that he was guarding in Gwanda.Japhet Kuwodza (30) who is employed by Lion Security Company was convicted on his own plea of guilty to theft by Gwanda magistrate, Mrs Nomagugu Sibanda. He was sentenced to four months in prison which was wholly suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence in the next five years.Prosecuting, Miss Faith Mutukwa said Kuwodza stole 12,5 kilogrammes of gold ore valued at US$26 from Hornwest Mine. She said the offence was discovered by Mr Vusumuzi Sibanda who also works as a security guard at the mine."On 17 October 2019 at around 2AM, Kuwodza who works as a security guard was on duty at Hornwest Mine guarding the premises. He stole 12,5kg of gold ore, placed it in his satchel and hid it behind some bricks together with his firearm."Mr Vusumuzi Sibanda who is employed as a security guard by Hornwest Mine later arrived at the premises for routine checks and found Kuwodza unarmed."He asked Kuwodza about the whereabouts of his firearm who in turn pretended to leave in order to collect the firearm but instead fled from the premises,'' she said.Miss Mutukwa said Mr Sibanda alerted the mine manager and together they searched the area and found Kuwodza's satchel which contained the stolen gold ore together with his firearm.She said they pursued Kuwodza and later apprehended him while at Lion Security Company and he was escorted to the police station. Miss Mutukwa said the stolen gold ore was recovered.