Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mthuli Ncube unveils key Govt plans for 2020

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has set aside $8,5 billion to support electricity generation and imports this year as part of efforts to improve power supply and ease load shedding.

A further $500 million will be injected into the economy in the first six months of this year to reduce demand for cash, which has seen some citizens turning to illegal cash traders where they are charged premiums of up to 40 percent.

This was said by Finance and Economic Development Minster Professor Mthuli Ncube, yesterday as he unveiled Government's key plans for the year.

Prof Ncube said it was Government's desire this year to ensure stability of the local currency, maintain low prices on basic goods and services, create jobs for young people and improve household food security.

He conceded that 2019 was difficult and characterised by price increases in fuel, basic commodities, and electricity. However, the price increases did not match salary increments, leaving many employees, both in the public and private sectors, living below the poverty datum line.

Said Prof Ncube: "An additional $500 million in notes and coins will be put into the economy in the first six months of 2020. We expect this to ease the demand for physical cash and you won't be ripped off by money dealers who sell cash at various percentage mark up prices."

Mobile money agents and those connected to people who have access to money, sell physical cash at premiums of between 30 percent and 40 percent, robbing citizens of their hard-earned money.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) introduced new $5 and $2 notes and $2 coins in a bid to alleviate shortages of physical cash, but access to the money in banks remains a challenge amid reports that some bank employees were diverting it to street dealers who sell at premiums. But as more cash is pumped into circulation, Prof Ncube said maintaining the value of the Zimbabwe dollar's exchange rate is important to ensure prices of basic commodities remain stable.  

He said central Government was living within its means and has put in place deliverables to stimulate production and exports.  Increased production is one of Government's primary targets this year, to generate more foreign currency, product availability and job creation.

Prof Ncube said youth employment also tops Government priorities, and the establishment of the $500 Youth Employment Tax Incentive to support employers who generate jobs for youths.

Any additional job created will attract a percentage tax credit to the employer.  YETI is designed to reduce the employers' cost of hiring young people through a cost-sharing mechanism with Government.

To increase economic opportunities and participation by youths in national development, the National Venture Capital Fund has been created and will be capitalised in both local and foreign currency, to incorporate financing start-up projects of youth with preference being given to targeted areas in the context of the Local Content Strategy.

Turning to electricity security, Prof Ncube said $8,5 billion had been set aside to improve Zesa's output. Some of the money would be channelled towards electricity imports mainly from South Africa and Mozambique. "Availability of power is expected to increase as more independent power producers (IPPs) come on line," said Prof Ncube. Government also plans to give incentives to companies that decide to go off grid and install solar. Many companies are now deploying solar power for their operations on the back of erratic supplies from Zesa.

Yesterday, the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) announced it had received applications from RioZim Limited to construct, own, operate and maintain a 68,4MW solar plant at Murowa Diamond Mine in Mazvihwa Communal Lands in Zvishavane District.

RioZim also wants to set up another 38,04MW solar plant at Renco Mine in Nyajena Communal Lands, Masvingo Province, and two 54MW solar plants at Cam & Motor Mine; and Dalny Mine, both in Kadoma, Mashonaland West Province.

The Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ)'s head offices are already powered by solar after it invested in a 194kW solar car park.

Declining water levels in Lake Kariba and failure to refurbish thermal power stations when they fall due, has seen power generation declining, resulting in massive load shedding. The mining and manufacturing sectors have been negatively affected by load shedding.  

Turning to food security, Prof Ncube said no Zimbabwean should go hungry, as imports of maize, wheat and soya beans will be stepped up this year.

This year, the Second Republic wants to embark on massive infrastructure projects targeting schools, roads, and schools, among others, in the drive to achieving Vision 2030, of an upper middle income economy.

Prof Ncube said Zimbabwe was destined for prosperity in line with President Mnangagwa's aspirations.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Show promoters shun Hosiah Chipanga

21 mins ago | 25 Views

MDC failing to penetrate Zanu-PF strongholds

23 mins ago | 29 Views

Masimba Construction under fire for shoddy workmanship

24 mins ago | 31 Views

MDC to engage influential artists

25 mins ago | 18 Views

Cop sex scandal: Wife goes on rampage . . . Raids station, attacks hubby's lovers

30 mins ago | 67 Views

Woman hangs self over cheating boyfriend

30 mins ago | 31 Views

Divorced woman stays put, falls pregnant by another man

30 mins ago | 42 Views

Cop chases, bashes wife in camp

31 mins ago | 32 Views

Cuba promises to send more doctors to Zimbabwe

35 mins ago | 20 Views

Chamisa targets rogue MDC MPs as he readies for 2023

39 mins ago | 40 Views

Britain finally exits from the European Union

44 mins ago | 54 Views

Mutsvangwa attacks Chiwenga

53 mins ago | 264 Views

Police deploy to stop MDC clean-up programme launch in Chitungwiza

53 mins ago | 57 Views

Muchinguri, Auxillia fingered in Zanu-PF Masvingo factions

57 mins ago | 78 Views

'Chamisa to dissolve Masvingo provincial executive'

57 mins ago | 55 Views

Mnangagwa, Oppah Muchunguri dragged to court

60 mins ago | 92 Views

Former broadcaster, presidential guards granted $500 bail each

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Polad rejects constitutional amendment

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe at war

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Man breaks neighbour's ribs

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe commends courageous Sadc

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Teen arrested for charging gadgets directly from a Zesa substation

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Chief Justice to hear Chiwenga's appeal

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Chamisa allies vow Mnangagwa removal

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Woman 'robs' two people at knifepoint

1 hr ago | 48 Views

ZRP embarks on nationwide recruitment drive

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs striker trains with Highlanders

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Gukurahundi victims want an apology from Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Why safeguarding Mzilikazi heritage sites matters

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Chiwenga hails Catholic schools

1 hr ago | 94 Views

'MaShurugwi will remove Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF'

1 hr ago | 243 Views

Mnangagwa calls for calm in Malawi

1 hr ago | 148 Views

'Mbeki brokered stability inducing 2008 GNU, please repeat' - Rubbish, GNU was a failure, insane to repeat

9 hrs ago | 673 Views

WATCH: Prosperity is #Zimbabwe’s dream. Together we will prosper - Mthuli Ncube

9 hrs ago | 432 Views

Mupfumira to file for refusal of further remand

12 hrs ago | 795 Views

Trump tightens screws on Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 2805 Views

Mphoko wins Sabbath day battle

12 hrs ago | 2255 Views

Former Zimbabwe-Rhodesia Foreign Affairs minister dies

12 hrs ago | 2226 Views

Sanctions not the solution, Polad tells US ambassador

12 hrs ago | 853 Views

Shunned by the West and China, Zimbabwe turns to U.A.E.

12 hrs ago | 604 Views

Zimbabwe economy re-dollarising rapidly

12 hrs ago | 1368 Views

Mnangagwa reshuffles army chiefs

12 hrs ago | 1396 Views

'RBZ losing parallel market fight'

12 hrs ago | 1923 Views

CBZ fires top executives

12 hrs ago | 1080 Views

Mnangagwa's hollow graft rhetoric detached from reality

12 hrs ago | 132 Views

Zesa top brass purging plot brews storm

12 hrs ago | 662 Views

Mthuli Ncube sparks cabinet rift

12 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Zimbabwe-born musician shines in Australia

12 hrs ago | 194 Views

Trump piles misery on Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 349 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days