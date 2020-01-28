Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa allies vow Mnangagwa removal

MDC has vowed to break state imposed barriers to bring "new liberation and new independence" to the people of Zimbabwe.

This was part of the resolutions of the main opposition party when it met in Harare for a two-day retreat in which they resolved to pursue an unarmed struggle for democracy.

Zimbabwe got its independence in 1980 after fighting a protracted guerrilla war against white minority rule.

However, as part of its resolutions, the MDC said Zimbabwe had been re-colonised by its own liberators and had to be urgently freed into a new independent State by a united front of citizens.

"Zimbabwe needs a new liberation and a new independence and the breaking barriers initiative, the broad church of united citizens who will mobilise and prosecute the five key fights laid out by President Nelson Chamisa in his address to the nation," MDC Deputy National Spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka said after the meeting.

"These battles include the fight for a true people's government, fight against corruption, fight for a better life, fight for rights, freedoms, to secure citizen security as well as a national fight to defend the national Constitution."

MDC has accused the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission of rigging the 2018 presidential election in favour of President Emmerson Mnangagwa. It has since declined to acknowledge Mnangagwa as the head of state.

"The national executive noted the vicious cycle of disputed elections which consistently continues to breed illegitimacy. To this end, the party adopted an alternative Electoral Bill whose principles are anchored on SADC, AU and UN guidelines on the conduct of free and fair elections.

"The electoral principles include the provision for the Diaspora vote as well as a truly impartial elections management body, among other key tenets.

"The national executive took note of the developments in the country, particularly the suffering among the people and the unwillingness of Zanu-PF and Mr. Mnangagwa to have genuine and sincere national dialogue that can poise the nation for stability, democracy and growth."

The MDC leadership's other concerns included the continued isolation of Zimbabwe by the international community and the deterioration in the living conditions of the people.

It accused the government of not taking any action to avert the suffering.

"Only a legitimate people's government will be able to solve the dire challenges affecting the people," said Tamborinyoka.

