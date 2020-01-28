Teen arrested for charging gadgets directly from a Zesa substation

News / National

by Staff reporter

A TEENAGER from Bulawayo who allegedly broke into Luveve High School and stole two laptops was arrested after he was caught charging the gadgets directly from a Zesa substation through illegal connections.Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident yesterday, saying the suspect, Luck Ncube (19), allegedly stole the two laptops from Luveve High School on Monday."A 19-year-old suspect has been arrested for theft and tampering with Zesa installations. The suspect was caught red handed while charging two laptops from a Zesa power substation where he had connected an adapter directly to the power cable," he said."Further investigations revealed that the two laptops had been stolen by the suspect after he broke into Luveve High School premises."Insp Ncube said the suspect is facing charges of tampering with Zesa installations, possession of an unlicensed firearm, unlawful entry and theft of property. Some of the stolen goods include cellphones."The offences were committed in areas around Luveve suburb and Nyamandlovu. Investigations are still underway because we still have to contact Nyamandlovu where some of the offences were committed" he said.Insp Ncube warned the public against tampering with Zesa installations including possession of unlicensed firearms. "I warn the public not to tamper with Zesa installations because it is not only criminal but it is also risky," he said.In another incident, a man from Killarney was electrocuted while his accomplice was arrested after they were caught stealing Zesa overhead cables. They were found cutting the cables using a bolt cutter.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the incident occurred on January 22, 2020."Kelvin Moyo (29) was electrocuted, Thulani Moyo (24) was arrested while a third suspect, Shepherd Moyo (29), is on the run after they stole some overhead cables in Killarney suburb," he said. Asst Comm Nyathi said the public should learn a lesson from the incident."I urge the public to learn a lesson from the incident as they risk losing their lives. The public should also report any incidents of property vandalism", he said.