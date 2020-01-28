Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man breaks neighbour's ribs

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A MAN from Chidobe outside Victoria Falls town has been hospitalised with fractured ribs after he was assaulted by a neighbour.  

Mr Lungisani Weza (41) of BH36 under Chief Mvuthu had confronted his neighbour Fanuel Sibanda (40) about a herd of cattle that had grazed his maize crop.

Sibanda allegedly responded by assaulting Mr Weza with a knobkerrie on the ribs.

The incident, which happened last year, only came to court this week as police were still carrying out investigations.

Sibanda pleaded not guilty to assault when he appeared before Victoria Falls magistrate Ms Rangarirai Gakanje. He told the court that he acted in self-defence after Mr Weza confronted him armed with an axe and a log.

"I was about to drive my herd of cattle away when he followed me carrying a log and axe. He hit me once on my left shoulder and that is when I snatched the log from him," said Sibanda. The magistrate remanded Sibanda out of custody on his own cognisance to February 27.

Prosecuting, Mr Onias Nyathi said the two neighbours had a misunderstanding after the complainant's cattle strayed into the accused's field.

"On 7 January 2019, Mr Weza went to his field around 5pm to drive out the accused's herd of cattle that had strayed into the field. Upon arrival, he saw the accused and questioned him why he was leaving his cattle feeding on his crops. The accused person went on to assault the complainant by striking him several times on the head and the ribs using a knobkerrie," said Mr Nyathi.

He said Mr Weza suffered three broken ribs and sustained a swollen left hand.  He was taken to  Victoria Falls Hospital before being transferred to Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo. Sibanda was arrested after a report was made to the police.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Show promoters shun Hosiah Chipanga

20 mins ago | 23 Views

MDC failing to penetrate Zanu-PF strongholds

23 mins ago | 29 Views

Masimba Construction under fire for shoddy workmanship

24 mins ago | 30 Views

MDC to engage influential artists

25 mins ago | 18 Views

Cop sex scandal: Wife goes on rampage . . . Raids station, attacks hubby's lovers

29 mins ago | 67 Views

Woman hangs self over cheating boyfriend

30 mins ago | 29 Views

Divorced woman stays put, falls pregnant by another man

30 mins ago | 39 Views

Cop chases, bashes wife in camp

31 mins ago | 31 Views

Cuba promises to send more doctors to Zimbabwe

35 mins ago | 20 Views

Chamisa targets rogue MDC MPs as he readies for 2023

39 mins ago | 39 Views

Britain finally exits from the European Union

44 mins ago | 54 Views

Mutsvangwa attacks Chiwenga

52 mins ago | 260 Views

Police deploy to stop MDC clean-up programme launch in Chitungwiza

53 mins ago | 56 Views

Muchinguri, Auxillia fingered in Zanu-PF Masvingo factions

57 mins ago | 78 Views

'Chamisa to dissolve Masvingo provincial executive'

57 mins ago | 54 Views

Mnangagwa, Oppah Muchunguri dragged to court

59 mins ago | 92 Views

Former broadcaster, presidential guards granted $500 bail each

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Polad rejects constitutional amendment

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe at war

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Zimbabwe commends courageous Sadc

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Teen arrested for charging gadgets directly from a Zesa substation

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Chief Justice to hear Chiwenga's appeal

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Chamisa allies vow Mnangagwa removal

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Mthuli Ncube unveils key Govt plans for 2020

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Woman 'robs' two people at knifepoint

1 hr ago | 48 Views

ZRP embarks on nationwide recruitment drive

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs striker trains with Highlanders

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Gukurahundi victims want an apology from Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Why safeguarding Mzilikazi heritage sites matters

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Chiwenga hails Catholic schools

1 hr ago | 94 Views

'MaShurugwi will remove Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF'

1 hr ago | 242 Views

Mnangagwa calls for calm in Malawi

1 hr ago | 148 Views

'Mbeki brokered stability inducing 2008 GNU, please repeat' - Rubbish, GNU was a failure, insane to repeat

9 hrs ago | 670 Views

WATCH: Prosperity is #Zimbabwe’s dream. Together we will prosper - Mthuli Ncube

9 hrs ago | 430 Views

Mupfumira to file for refusal of further remand

11 hrs ago | 795 Views

Trump tightens screws on Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 2804 Views

Mphoko wins Sabbath day battle

12 hrs ago | 2254 Views

Former Zimbabwe-Rhodesia Foreign Affairs minister dies

12 hrs ago | 2226 Views

Sanctions not the solution, Polad tells US ambassador

12 hrs ago | 853 Views

Shunned by the West and China, Zimbabwe turns to U.A.E.

12 hrs ago | 604 Views

Zimbabwe economy re-dollarising rapidly

12 hrs ago | 1366 Views

Mnangagwa reshuffles army chiefs

12 hrs ago | 1396 Views

'RBZ losing parallel market fight'

12 hrs ago | 1922 Views

CBZ fires top executives

12 hrs ago | 1080 Views

Mnangagwa's hollow graft rhetoric detached from reality

12 hrs ago | 132 Views

Zesa top brass purging plot brews storm

12 hrs ago | 662 Views

Mthuli Ncube sparks cabinet rift

12 hrs ago | 1453 Views

Zimbabwe-born musician shines in Australia

12 hrs ago | 194 Views

Trump piles misery on Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 349 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days