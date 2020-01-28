Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Former broadcaster, presidential guards granted $500 bail each

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THREE presidential guards and a former broadcaster, who allegedly went on the rampage, assaulting artisanal miners while armed with a pistol in Mt Darwin, were yesterday granted $500 bail each by a Mt Darwin magistrate.

Presidential guards Blessmore Tembo (32), Gilbert Charuma (31) Liberty Munemo (31) and former Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation newscaster, Musorowegomo Mukosi pleaded not guilty to the charges before magistrate Rutendo Muchena.

Prosecutor Musutani Chifamuna told the court that on January 26, the quartet stormed Mushaki Business Centre, Mt Darwin, armed with a pistol and demanded identity cards from artisanal miners before assaulting them.

Munemo allegedly pulled a one star pistol, serial number 1467461, and pointed it at Phibeon Jimu before assaulting him and his friends.

The quartet disappeared after the incident but the victims regrouped and followed their assailants and effected citizen arrest on the suspects.

Source - newsday

