'Chamisa to dissolve Masvingo provincial executive'

by Staff reporter
The MDC Provincial Executive here will reportedly be dissolved this weekend, with party leader Nelson Chamisa expected to come and preside over the dissolution of the faction-riven provincial leadership.

Highly-placed sources told TellZim News that an impromptu provincial assembly meeting was called after the national leadership got irretrievably disillusioned by incessant fighting and back-biting in the province.

"Nelson Chamisa is coming to the provincial offices in Masvingo to dissolve the provincial executive in response to the factionalism that has failed to die down despite the elections of last year," said a source.

The current executive, which is led by James Gumbi, was elected at a chaos-marred provincial congress held at Masvingo Sports Club in April last year.

The elections saw Gumbi retaining the post of provincial chairperson against a strong challenge by Simon Mupindu whose name had been abruptly put forward by a rival faction following the disqualification of its first choice Tongai Matutu.

A message doing rounds on social media and attributed to the MDC Masvingo provincial secretary general Erium Musendekwa reads: "This note serves to notify that there shall be a provincial assembly tomorrow, the 1st of February at the provincial party offices at 10am. A must for all delegates to attend".

Musendekwa could not be drawn into comment as his mobile went unanswered.

