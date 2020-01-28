Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police deploy to stop MDC clean-up programme launch in Chitungwiza

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Police on Friday banned MDC leader Nelson Chamisa from launching a national clean-up campaign, first announced on February 21.

Chamisa wanted to launch the programme to encourage people to pick up litter in their neighbourhoods and workplaces in Chitungwiza.

Police in open trucks and on foot patrolled neighbourhoods and shopping centres in Chitungwizwa on Friday, ready to stop the MDC event.

Responding to the party's notification of the event, sent on January 23, police suggested that Chamisa and his supporters should instead participate in a similar programme launched by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2018.

"We are of the opinion that you join others in the Presidential Clean Up which is carried out on the first Friday of every month. Thank you in advance for your cooperation," Chief Superintendent Sekayi Mujiwa, the officer commanding Chitungwiza police, wrote to the MDC on January 30, a day before their intended launch.

Mnangagwa launched a national clean-up campaign in December 2018, but many Zimbabweans have ignored it.

Chamisa, speaking on January 21, said his party would launch its own national cleaning programme he called ‘Jekesa Zimbabwe'.

He was expected to outline plans for that clean-up programme in Chitungwiza.

Police have banned several MDC events over the last year after expressing fears that they could be launch pads for popular uprisings against the regime of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, which has brought economic ruin in the country.

Source - zimlive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Show promoters shun Hosiah Chipanga

31 mins ago | 50 Views

MDC failing to penetrate Zanu-PF strongholds

34 mins ago | 41 Views

Masimba Construction under fire for shoddy workmanship

35 mins ago | 67 Views

MDC to engage influential artists

36 mins ago | 28 Views

Cop sex scandal: Wife goes on rampage . . . Raids station, attacks hubby's lovers

40 mins ago | 122 Views

Woman hangs self over cheating boyfriend

41 mins ago | 65 Views

Divorced woman stays put, falls pregnant by another man

41 mins ago | 83 Views

Cop chases, bashes wife in camp

42 mins ago | 52 Views

Cuba promises to send more doctors to Zimbabwe

46 mins ago | 26 Views

Chamisa targets rogue MDC MPs as he readies for 2023

50 mins ago | 50 Views

Britain finally exits from the European Union

55 mins ago | 71 Views

Mutsvangwa attacks Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 378 Views

Muchinguri, Auxillia fingered in Zanu-PF Masvingo factions

1 hr ago | 96 Views

'Chamisa to dissolve Masvingo provincial executive'

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Mnangagwa, Oppah Muchunguri dragged to court

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Former broadcaster, presidential guards granted $500 bail each

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Polad rejects constitutional amendment

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Zimbabwe at war

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Man breaks neighbour's ribs

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe commends courageous Sadc

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Teen arrested for charging gadgets directly from a Zesa substation

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Chief Justice to hear Chiwenga's appeal

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Chamisa allies vow Mnangagwa removal

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Mthuli Ncube unveils key Govt plans for 2020

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Woman 'robs' two people at knifepoint

1 hr ago | 53 Views

ZRP embarks on nationwide recruitment drive

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs striker trains with Highlanders

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Gukurahundi victims want an apology from Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Why safeguarding Mzilikazi heritage sites matters

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Chiwenga hails Catholic schools

1 hr ago | 96 Views

'MaShurugwi will remove Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF'

1 hr ago | 273 Views

Mnangagwa calls for calm in Malawi

1 hr ago | 159 Views

'Mbeki brokered stability inducing 2008 GNU, please repeat' - Rubbish, GNU was a failure, insane to repeat

10 hrs ago | 678 Views

WATCH: Prosperity is #Zimbabwe’s dream. Together we will prosper - Mthuli Ncube

10 hrs ago | 433 Views

Mupfumira to file for refusal of further remand

12 hrs ago | 803 Views

Trump tightens screws on Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 2833 Views

Mphoko wins Sabbath day battle

12 hrs ago | 2268 Views

Former Zimbabwe-Rhodesia Foreign Affairs minister dies

12 hrs ago | 2230 Views

Sanctions not the solution, Polad tells US ambassador

12 hrs ago | 856 Views

Shunned by the West and China, Zimbabwe turns to U.A.E.

12 hrs ago | 606 Views

Zimbabwe economy re-dollarising rapidly

12 hrs ago | 1383 Views

Mnangagwa reshuffles army chiefs

12 hrs ago | 1404 Views

'RBZ losing parallel market fight'

12 hrs ago | 1955 Views

CBZ fires top executives

12 hrs ago | 1102 Views

Mnangagwa's hollow graft rhetoric detached from reality

12 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zesa top brass purging plot brews storm

12 hrs ago | 676 Views

Mthuli Ncube sparks cabinet rift

12 hrs ago | 1480 Views

Zimbabwe-born musician shines in Australia

12 hrs ago | 194 Views

Trump piles misery on Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 358 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days