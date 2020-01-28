Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cop chases, bashes wife in camp

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
IN a dramatic incident a police officer stationed at Western Commonage police station became a centre of attraction after he allegedly bashed his wife accusing her of communicating with her ex-boyfriend.

The privy source said while Kudzanai Chiutswa (25) was relaxing on the sofa at their matrimonial home at Rosecamp, his wife Jane Maseko (24) was engrossed in her phone.

"This is a fairly new couple and it happened that last week on Friday Chiutswa noticed that his wife was fully absorbed in her chats and had spent an hour chatting on the phone and was ignoring him," said the privy source.

Chiutswa, the source said, got suspicious and pried over his wife's phone and noticed that his wife was communicating with her ex- boyfriend.

The source said that did not go down well with Chiutswa and he questioned her over that. "As a result an argument ensued between the two, at the height of it Chiutswa turned violent and grabbed his wife by the neck and hit her with open hands," said a source. A close friend to the couple said Maseko managed to free herself from the tight grip of her husband and fled towards Mzilikazi Police Station.

"Chiutswa followed her in hot pursuit and caught up with her and hit her several times with open arms. Maseko retaliated by throwing stones at him and hit him on the tummy," the source said.

In her warned and cautioned statement Maseko said: " I was telling my ex- boyfriend that he must not communicate with me and sternly warned him that if he continues I will report him to the police.

"But my husband got suspicious and thought I was cheating on him but I was not and I would never do that because I love him and I'm committed to the marriage."

Maseko reported the physical abuse case under case number RRB number 3761639 at Mzilikazi Police Station.

Source - bmetro




