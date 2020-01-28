Divorced woman stays put, falls pregnant by another man

News / National

by Staff reporter

A divorced woman from Shurugwi has refused to vacate her ex-husband's house for four years now resulting in her falling pregnant by another man.The woman, Kenita Bangure, is now arguing that she cannot leave her ex-husband's house as she did not know who among her three boyfriends was responsible for the pregnancy.The matter came to light when Tapiwa Tatisa dragged his ex-wife Bangure, to court, before Shurugwi magistrate Sitabile Zungula seeking to evict her from their matrimonial home following their divorce in 2016.Since their divorce, four years ago, Bangure has been refusing to leave Tatisa's cottage at Peak Mine Primary School where he works as a teacher.Tatisa was demanding that his estranged wife moves out of his cottage to a man who got her pregnant after their divorce."Your Worship, l separated with this woman in 2016. Since then she has been refusing to move from my house until she got pregnant by another man."I therefore seek that this honourable court orders this woman to go to the father of her child because l cannot take care of another man's child," he said.In her defence, Bangure said she could not move out of Tatisa's cottage as she did not know who her baby's father was."Your Worship, I don't know who the father is because l had three boyfriends when she was conceived."I plead with this honourable court to let me stay with my ex-husband maybe we can try and resolve our issues."Besides, it's my husband's fault that l had to have extra marital affairs which resulted in pregnancy as he was starving me sexually."If he had done his part, I was not going to think of having other men," she said.Magistrate Zungula ordered Bangure to leave Tatisa's house with immediate effect.