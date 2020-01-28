Show promoters shun Hosiah Chipanga

News / National

by Staff reporter

AFTER producing 27 albums, two DVDs and winning a national award, veteran musician Hosiah Chipanga still believes he has not attained his goal as an artiste and church founder.Chipanga, whose lyrical ingenuity and artistic prowess is undisputable, is also the MAPIPI church founder and leader.He explained that he has not succeeded as the "messenger of God" and will keep punching until his efforts come to fruition.The 67-year-old told The Weekender Entertainment that some musicians had succeeded because they had managers and show promoters who favoured them."I don't have a manager and I wish to have one. Show promoters shun me. I feel the burden is too much," he said."I feel I have not succeeded both as a musician and church leader. I am yet to achieve my goals on both fronts. Yes, MAPIPI is still there."As long as I am alive it will always be there. I will stop singing when I die. As long as I have the voice, I will make sure I preach, not only from the pulpit, but through music. Yes, I know people might consider me a spent force or churu chakapinda nyoka, but I will not lose hope," he added.Chipanga's band Vaparidzi Veshoko, comprises bassist Augustine "Oga" Malunga, son Danwell and longest serving member Willard Machiya."This year I have a lot in store for my fans. The forthcoming album will be more like a summation of previous compositions."I feel I am not being respected in Mutare. Like the Bible says, ‘a prophet is not respected in his own town'. In Harare, musically, life was good."The late Cephas Mashakada took me to Harare and I was like an ambassador, representing Mutare," he concluded.