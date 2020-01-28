Latest News Editor's Choice


Motorcycle rams into scotchcart two injured

by Tarisai Mudahondo
Disheartening accident occurred yesterday along at the 58 kilometer peg along Mvurwi- Kanyemba highway, two people who were riding a motor bike crashed into scotch-cart and sustained severe injuries.

Bulawayo24.com has learnt that Tawarira Forgiveness (27) who was together with Godknows Shungu on his motorbike underestimated the speed of ox drawn cart and tried to overtake.

In result of that underestimation Forgiveness who was driving is said to have rammed into the cart and both of them were seriously injured.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mudembe confirmed the accident.

The duo is presently admitted at Guruve hospital.

In relation to the incident the police warned people to put reflections on ox drawn carts for road users to see at night.

