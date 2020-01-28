Breaking: Marry Chiwenga thrown in jail

News / National

by Staff

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga St's estranged wife Marry has been remanded in custody by a Harare magistrate in an assault case involving a domestic worker.

Giving reasons for her denial of bail, the courts said Marry has a propensity to commit crimes of violence.Marry allegedly assaulted the domestic worker when she wanted to take her children from school at tbe maid blocked her.This was after Marry won a high court order to access her children that she had been denied by Chiwenga.More to follow...