Breaking: Marry Chiwenga thrown in jail
Vice President Constantino Chiwenga St's estranged wife Marry has been remanded in custody by a Harare magistrate in an assault case involving a domestic worker.
Giving reasons for her denial of bail, the courts said Marry has a propensity to commit crimes of violence.
Marry allegedly assaulted the domestic worker when she wanted to take her children from school at tbe maid blocked her.
This was after Marry won a high court order to access her children that she had been denied by Chiwenga.
More to follow...
