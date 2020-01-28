Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Breaking: Marry Chiwenga thrown in jail

by Staff
1 hr ago | Views
Vice President Constantino Chiwenga St's estranged wife Marry has been remanded in custody by a Harare magistrate in an assault case involving a domestic worker. 


Giving reasons for her denial of bail, the courts said Marry has a propensity to commit crimes of violence.

Marry allegedly assaulted the domestic worker when she wanted to take her children from school at tbe maid blocked her.

This was after Marry won a high court order to access her children that she had been denied by Chiwenga.

More to follow...

Source - Byo24news

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Motorcycle rams into scotchcart two injured

9 hrs ago | 983 Views

Show promoters shun Hosiah Chipanga

10 hrs ago | 1597 Views

MDC failing to penetrate Zanu-PF strongholds

10 hrs ago | 1716 Views

Masimba Construction under fire for shoddy workmanship

10 hrs ago | 1806 Views

MDC to engage influential artists

10 hrs ago | 893 Views

Cop sex scandal: Wife goes on rampage . . . Raids station, attacks hubby's lovers

10 hrs ago | 3133 Views

Woman hangs self over cheating boyfriend

10 hrs ago | 1795 Views

Divorced woman stays put, falls pregnant by another man

10 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Cop chases, bashes wife in camp

10 hrs ago | 604 Views

Cuba promises to send more doctors to Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 343 Views

Chamisa targets rogue MDC MPs as he readies for 2023

10 hrs ago | 429 Views

Britain finally exits from the European Union

10 hrs ago | 726 Views

Mutsvangwa attacks Chiwenga

10 hrs ago | 6500 Views

Police deploy to stop MDC clean-up programme launch in Chitungwiza

10 hrs ago | 220 Views

Muchinguri, Auxillia fingered in Zanu-PF Masvingo factions

10 hrs ago | 1248 Views

'Chamisa to dissolve Masvingo provincial executive'

10 hrs ago | 443 Views

Mnangagwa, Oppah Muchunguri dragged to court

10 hrs ago | 318 Views

Former broadcaster, presidential guards granted $500 bail each

10 hrs ago | 295 Views

Polad rejects constitutional amendment

10 hrs ago | 459 Views

Zimbabwe at war

10 hrs ago | 407 Views

Man breaks neighbour's ribs

10 hrs ago | 309 Views

Zimbabwe commends courageous Sadc

10 hrs ago | 105 Views

Teen arrested for charging gadgets directly from a Zesa substation

10 hrs ago | 245 Views

Chief Justice to hear Chiwenga's appeal

10 hrs ago | 268 Views

Chamisa allies vow Mnangagwa removal

10 hrs ago | 373 Views

Mthuli Ncube unveils key Govt plans for 2020

10 hrs ago | 201 Views

Woman 'robs' two people at knifepoint

10 hrs ago | 237 Views

ZRP embarks on nationwide recruitment drive

10 hrs ago | 159 Views

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs striker trains with Highlanders

10 hrs ago | 479 Views

Gukurahundi victims want an apology from Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 98 Views

Why safeguarding Mzilikazi heritage sites matters

10 hrs ago | 126 Views

Chiwenga hails Catholic schools

10 hrs ago | 187 Views

'MaShurugwi will remove Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF'

10 hrs ago | 1670 Views

Mnangagwa calls for calm in Malawi

10 hrs ago | 1066 Views

'Mbeki brokered stability inducing 2008 GNU, please repeat' - Rubbish, GNU was a failure, insane to repeat

19 hrs ago | 769 Views

WATCH: Prosperity is #Zimbabwe’s dream. Together we will prosper - Mthuli Ncube

19 hrs ago | 592 Views

Mupfumira to file for refusal of further remand

21 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Trump tightens screws on Mnangagwa

21 hrs ago | 3722 Views

Mphoko wins Sabbath day battle

21 hrs ago | 2668 Views

Former Zimbabwe-Rhodesia Foreign Affairs minister dies

21 hrs ago | 2505 Views

Sanctions not the solution, Polad tells US ambassador

21 hrs ago | 977 Views

Shunned by the West and China, Zimbabwe turns to U.A.E.

21 hrs ago | 716 Views

Zimbabwe economy re-dollarising rapidly

21 hrs ago | 1982 Views

Mnangagwa reshuffles army chiefs

21 hrs ago | 1690 Views

'RBZ losing parallel market fight'

21 hrs ago | 3261 Views

CBZ fires top executives

21 hrs ago | 1540 Views

Mnangagwa's hollow graft rhetoric detached from reality

21 hrs ago | 162 Views

Zesa top brass purging plot brews storm

21 hrs ago | 1015 Views

Mthuli Ncube sparks cabinet rift

21 hrs ago | 2335 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days