Khama Billiat wants DNA tests for love child

by Staff reporter
22 secs ago | Views
KAIZER Chiefs soccer star Khama Billiat had his 23-year-old baby mama wailing, kicking and screaming for his attention after she tried to ambush him into taking the responsibility for his alleged son.

Sunday World can reveal the young woman, whose name is known to the publication, doorstepped Billiat at his home in Midrand after he had allegedly told her that he had no money to feed their love child.

According to WhatsApp conversations seen by Sunday World, the two have been going back and forth since last July about DNA tests.

A source close to the woman said the mother requested police escort to take her to the player's house.

The source close to both player and the baby mama revealed that Billiat later took the mother of his nine-month-old to the Midrand police station where they exchanged a few words in front of a crowd that was at the cop shop for their own business.

These details were also confirmed by two police officials who witnessed the scuffle between the two.

They said the woman was frustrated after she noted that instead of helping her, some officers, including the people who were at the station, asked to take selfies with Billiat.

"At first I did not notice that the lady was there with Billiat. It only became clear when she started shoving him in front of police while crying that I realised that she was with him," said one of the police officers.

Another officer said the scuffle was only defused after Billiat agreed to pay for his child, but said the Chiefs player insisted that a DNA test was necessary because he had doubts that the child was his.

Speaking to Sunday World, the young woman said she was lured by Billiat to go to the police station to find a neutral place to conduct a DNA test.

"I regret agreeing to go to the station. It was a disaster because everyone there was on his side. They wanted to take pictures with him."

Midrand police spokeswoman Sergeant Matome Tlamela said no case of harassment was opened by or against the woman. "I need to establish how this incident ended up in the ears of the media," said Tlamela.

Billiat could not be reached for comment.

According to the mother, Billiat had been paying R8 000 a month for the upkeep of the child in the past four months. He had also paid R30 000 for baby preparation and rent during happier times.

However, she said things changed and the soccer star stopped paying for the child and towards her rent.

Source - Sunday World

