Bishop tells Chamisa accept electoral defeat

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has been told to accept the results of the 2018 presidential elections even if his claims the poll was rigged in favour of President Emmerson Mnangagwa were true.The call was made by Bishop Roderick Makusha of Deeper Life Ministries while giving a solidarity message at the national prayer where Mnangagwa was the guest of honour.The prayer ceremony, attended dozens by church groups, was held at the National Sports Stadium in Harare under the auspices of the Zimbabwe Indigenous Inter-denominational Council of Churches."Sometimes even if you lose after being rigged, you have to accept the result, you have to accept because God would have given his stamp of approval. You have to accept so that the nation goes forward."You should let bygones be bygones; you never know maybe one day if you are still alive you will rule Zimbabwe," he said to wild cheers from over 10 000 congregants, among them President Emmerson Mnangagwa who was guest of honour.Chamisa has declined the 2018 presidential results claiming that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) rigged the elections on behalf of Mnangagwa.He made an appeal at the Constitutional Court, but the matter was dismissed with costs.Among top leaders who attended the event was Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, Ministers Monica Mutsvangwa, her deputy Energy Mutodi and several top Zanu-PF officials.