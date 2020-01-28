Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa told to join Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
26 secs ago | Views
THE opposition MDC leader Nelson Chamisa yesterday had his planned clean-up campaign stopped by police in Chitungwiza, with the law enforcement agents advising him to instead join President Emmerson Mnangagwa's nationwide clean-up initiative normally held in the first week of each month.

The campaign was scheduled for Unit L in Chitungwiza, but armed police barricaded the area early in the morning and ordered MDC supporters to disperse before the arrival of their leader.

A police prohibition order dated January 30 and signed by officer commanding Chitungwiza district, a Chief Superintendent S Mujiwa read: "Your letter dated 23 January is hereby acknowledged. We are of the opinion that you join others in the presidential clean-up campaign, which is carried out on the first Friday of every month."

The letter was addressed to Chitungwiza South MP, Maxwell Mavhunga (MDC Alliance).

Chamisa blasted the police for being partisan and behaving like a "vigilante organisation".

"This is abuse of the law. The actions by the police resemble a vigilante organisation. By law we only notify the police and not seek their permission. We are putting them on notice that we will not be deterred by their actions," said Chamisa's spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda.
Ad by Valueimpression

"The president (Chamisa) would have proceeded today to the clean-up. He just had a pressing commitment as he was in a national executive council meeting which he is still addressing at the moment," Sibanda said.

The MDC has vowed to defy future police prohibition orders it considers as illegal.

Speaking in South Africa early this week, the youthful opposition leader raised concern that State security agents and the ruling Zanu-PF party treated his party like a terrorist organisation, banning its activities and beating up its supporters.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bishop tells Chamisa accept electoral defeat

59 secs ago | 3 Views

Khama Billiat wants DNA tests for love child

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Breaking: Marry Chiwenga thrown in jail

4 hrs ago | 7083 Views

Motorcycle rams into scotchcart two injured

12 hrs ago | 1307 Views

Show promoters shun Hosiah Chipanga

12 hrs ago | 2040 Views

MDC failing to penetrate Zanu-PF strongholds

12 hrs ago | 2092 Views

Masimba Construction under fire for shoddy workmanship

12 hrs ago | 2410 Views

MDC to engage influential artists

12 hrs ago | 1161 Views

Cop sex scandal: Wife goes on rampage . . . Raids station, attacks hubby's lovers

12 hrs ago | 4034 Views

Woman hangs self over cheating boyfriend

12 hrs ago | 1948 Views

Divorced woman stays put, falls pregnant by another man

13 hrs ago | 1305 Views

Cop chases, bashes wife in camp

13 hrs ago | 706 Views

Cuba promises to send more doctors to Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 476 Views

Chamisa targets rogue MDC MPs as he readies for 2023

13 hrs ago | 571 Views

Britain finally exits from the European Union

13 hrs ago | 902 Views

Mutsvangwa attacks Chiwenga

13 hrs ago | 7890 Views

Police deploy to stop MDC clean-up programme launch in Chitungwiza

13 hrs ago | 248 Views

Muchinguri, Auxillia fingered in Zanu-PF Masvingo factions

13 hrs ago | 1515 Views

'Chamisa to dissolve Masvingo provincial executive'

13 hrs ago | 565 Views

Mnangagwa, Oppah Muchunguri dragged to court

13 hrs ago | 352 Views

Former broadcaster, presidential guards granted $500 bail each

13 hrs ago | 342 Views

Polad rejects constitutional amendment

13 hrs ago | 615 Views

Zimbabwe at war

13 hrs ago | 506 Views

Man breaks neighbour's ribs

13 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zimbabwe commends courageous Sadc

13 hrs ago | 123 Views

Teen arrested for charging gadgets directly from a Zesa substation

13 hrs ago | 278 Views

Chief Justice to hear Chiwenga's appeal

13 hrs ago | 316 Views

Chamisa allies vow Mnangagwa removal

13 hrs ago | 427 Views

Mthuli Ncube unveils key Govt plans for 2020

13 hrs ago | 247 Views

Woman 'robs' two people at knifepoint

13 hrs ago | 268 Views

ZRP embarks on nationwide recruitment drive

13 hrs ago | 179 Views

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs striker trains with Highlanders

13 hrs ago | 552 Views

Gukurahundi victims want an apology from Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 116 Views

Why safeguarding Mzilikazi heritage sites matters

13 hrs ago | 146 Views

Chiwenga hails Catholic schools

13 hrs ago | 201 Views

'MaShurugwi will remove Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF'

13 hrs ago | 2051 Views

Mnangagwa calls for calm in Malawi

13 hrs ago | 1239 Views

'Mbeki brokered stability inducing 2008 GNU, please repeat' - Rubbish, GNU was a failure, insane to repeat

21 hrs ago | 801 Views

WATCH: Prosperity is #Zimbabwe’s dream. Together we will prosper - Mthuli Ncube

21 hrs ago | 642 Views

Mupfumira to file for refusal of further remand

23 hrs ago | 1105 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days