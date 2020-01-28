Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Makandiwa attends Mnangagwa's National Day Of Prayer

by Staff reporter
9 secs ago | Views
VICE President Constantino Chiwenga spent most of his time at the Interdenominational Church Conference Saturday chatting to United Family International Church founder, Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.
 
The duo was seated next to each other in the VVIP tent.

Observers said tongue-in-cheek that Chiwenga, who is on a recovery path after spending four months hospitalised in China, was seeking spiritual guidance from the popular prophet.

Chiwenga is also going through a messy divorce process with his estranged wife, Mubaiwa.

He also reported his wife to the police for attempting to murder him while admitted at a private hospital in South Africa receiving treatment. The matter is before the courts.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Zimbabwe army must step in'

1 min ago | 1 Views

Chamisa told to join Mnangagwa

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Bishop tells Chamisa accept electoral defeat

3 mins ago | 5 Views

Khama Billiat wants DNA tests for love child

3 mins ago | 6 Views

Breaking: Marry Chiwenga thrown in jail

4 hrs ago | 7130 Views

Motorcycle rams into scotchcart two injured

12 hrs ago | 1311 Views

Show promoters shun Hosiah Chipanga

12 hrs ago | 2044 Views

MDC failing to penetrate Zanu-PF strongholds

12 hrs ago | 2096 Views

Masimba Construction under fire for shoddy workmanship

12 hrs ago | 2414 Views

MDC to engage influential artists

12 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Cop sex scandal: Wife goes on rampage . . . Raids station, attacks hubby's lovers

13 hrs ago | 4044 Views

Woman hangs self over cheating boyfriend

13 hrs ago | 1950 Views

Divorced woman stays put, falls pregnant by another man

13 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Cop chases, bashes wife in camp

13 hrs ago | 706 Views

Cuba promises to send more doctors to Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 479 Views

Chamisa targets rogue MDC MPs as he readies for 2023

13 hrs ago | 573 Views

Britain finally exits from the European Union

13 hrs ago | 905 Views

Mutsvangwa attacks Chiwenga

13 hrs ago | 7897 Views

Police deploy to stop MDC clean-up programme launch in Chitungwiza

13 hrs ago | 248 Views

Muchinguri, Auxillia fingered in Zanu-PF Masvingo factions

13 hrs ago | 1522 Views

'Chamisa to dissolve Masvingo provincial executive'

13 hrs ago | 566 Views

Mnangagwa, Oppah Muchunguri dragged to court

13 hrs ago | 353 Views

Former broadcaster, presidential guards granted $500 bail each

13 hrs ago | 344 Views

Polad rejects constitutional amendment

13 hrs ago | 616 Views

Zimbabwe at war

13 hrs ago | 507 Views

Man breaks neighbour's ribs

13 hrs ago | 336 Views

Zimbabwe commends courageous Sadc

13 hrs ago | 123 Views

Teen arrested for charging gadgets directly from a Zesa substation

13 hrs ago | 278 Views

Chief Justice to hear Chiwenga's appeal

13 hrs ago | 316 Views

Chamisa allies vow Mnangagwa removal

13 hrs ago | 428 Views

Mthuli Ncube unveils key Govt plans for 2020

13 hrs ago | 247 Views

Woman 'robs' two people at knifepoint

13 hrs ago | 269 Views

ZRP embarks on nationwide recruitment drive

13 hrs ago | 180 Views

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs striker trains with Highlanders

13 hrs ago | 552 Views

Gukurahundi victims want an apology from Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 116 Views

Why safeguarding Mzilikazi heritage sites matters

13 hrs ago | 146 Views

Chiwenga hails Catholic schools

13 hrs ago | 201 Views

'MaShurugwi will remove Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF'

13 hrs ago | 2053 Views

Mnangagwa calls for calm in Malawi

13 hrs ago | 1242 Views

'Mbeki brokered stability inducing 2008 GNU, please repeat' - Rubbish, GNU was a failure, insane to repeat

21 hrs ago | 801 Views

WATCH: Prosperity is #Zimbabwe’s dream. Together we will prosper - Mthuli Ncube

21 hrs ago | 642 Views

Mupfumira to file for refusal of further remand

24 hrs ago | 1106 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days